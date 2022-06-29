Restaurant customer charged for threatening Queens judge who granted ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ bail

A man accused of threatening the judge who released alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch on a $500,000 bail is reportedly facing criminal charges.

Chunhua Hu, 49, allegedly made the threat before the 51-year-old murder suspect arrived for his bail hearing at the Queens Criminal Court on Monday.

Sources said Hu approached a court officer and told them Judge Kenneth Holder better not release Hirsch, “otherwise he will have trouble,” according to the New York Daily News.

The officer immediately arrested Hu, who was then charged with obstructing government administration and required to appear in court at a later date.

Hu, like Hirsch, was a customer at the Great Wall restaurant, where Hirsch is accused of being involved in a duck sauce dispute on Nov. 30, 2021, that eventually led to Zhiwen Yan’s murder on April 30.

Hirsch allegedly asked the restaurant for more duck sauce after already taking an entire bin. After staff members fulfilled his request, he still demanded a refund and called the police when they refused to return his money.

The incident has since led to a series of disturbing encounters for the restaurant’s staff, including owner Kai Yang, who accused Hirsch of slashing his vehicle multiple times.

On Jan. 28, employees — including Yan — reportedly caught him slashing Yang’s vehicle before tackling him.

It’s unclear whether Hu and Hirsch had ever met as customers at the restaurant.

Yang confirmed with the Daily News that Hu was a customer, but did not know about the allegation against him.

Hu, for his part, told the Daily News that he “will hire a lawyer to defend me.”

Hirsch, who previously pleaded not guilty to murder and weapon possession charges, was ultimately released by Judge Holder after posting a $500,000 bail.

Meanwhile, his wife Dorothy Hirsch is facing weapons possession charges after authorities recovered eight firearms in her home.

