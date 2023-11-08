Restaurant employee assaulted, robbed in Shadyside, police say

A restaurant employee was assaulted and robbed as he left the Shadyside business where he works Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Walnut Street for reports of a robbery and assault behind a business just before 9:30 p.m.

The employee told officers as he was leaving the back of the restaurant, he was approached by three males wearing masks who beat him and stole $200 and his cell phone. He told police he believes the actors fled in an older model, dark-colored Honda CRV.

Medics treated the victim on scene for a cut on his head, but he refused transport to the hospital, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

LATEST: Innamorato wins Allegheny County executive race, Zappala reelected to 7th term as DA Hulton Bridge reopens following crash, search suspended for person who reportedly jumped in river At least 15 people being evaluated by EMS after strong gas odor detected at McCandless nursing home VIDEO: Cold case investigation: Who killed Jason Lewis? DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts