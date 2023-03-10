Restaurant employee charged with molesting female co-worker

Mar. 10—DALLAS TWP. — Township police arrested a cook at a restaurant after a female employee alleged he pushed her into an office and molested her on Thursday.

Luis Tepo-Martinez, 32, of Wyoming Street, Wilkes-Barre, was play fighting with female employees inside Burrito Loco Mexican Restaurant in Yalick Plaza on Memorial Highway when he pushed a co-worker into an office and shut the door, according to court records.

The woman claimed Tepo-Martinez held her hands above her head, kissed her and placed his hand down her shirt, court records say.

Police in court records say the woman fought back and managed to get out of the office.

Other employees told police they heard the woman scream and the door handle being moved twice as it appeared someone was trying to get out, court records say.

Police said the woman had cuts to her hands and marks on her throat and chest area.

Tepo-Martinez was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of indecent assault. Tepo-Martinez was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Cronauer deemed him a flight risk.