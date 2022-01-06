Restaurant employee finds deceased transient in Victorville

The body of a transient was found outside a Carls Jr. restaurant on Seventh Street in Victorville.

A Carl’s Jr. employee discovered the dead body of a man outside the restaurant in Victorville, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said.

The employee reported that he found the body, later identified as Jesse Rickens, 58, a transient, at approximately 8:25 a.m. Tuesday near the restaurant’s drive-through, sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the Daily Press.

The restaurant is in the 14500 block of Seventh Street, just north of Lorene Drive.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play. The cause of death is pending the coroner’s examination, Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the sheriff's department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

