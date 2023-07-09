Restaurant employee shot in foot after fight over food order in Platte County, officials say

An employee was shot and injured Sunday at a restaurant in Northmoor, Missouri.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office and Riverside Police Department responded around 5:20 p.m. to a shooting at the Vivion West Shopping Center in the 2500 block of Vivion Road, where a 24-year-old woman was shot one time while working at a restaurant, according to Major Eric Holland, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe a fight broke out over a food order before customers assaulted restaurant employees. Workers tried to remove the involved individuals, when a single shot was fired from a handgun that struck an employee in the foot.

Two suspects, a 29-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman, are speaking to investigators. The sheriff’s office does not believe there is any danger to the public.

“We never want to see this type of senseless behavior occur,” Sheriff Mark Owen said in a statement. “Thankfully no one lost their life in this incident.”