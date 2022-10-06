Restaurant empties after gunmen kill two men dining in booth, Texas police say

Two men were eating dinner at a restaurant in Texas when they were shot and killed, according to a local news outlet.

Houston police officers were called to Tai Loi at about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to a news release from the police department.

The officers found two men unresponsive in a booth, each with several gunshot wounds, police said. They were pronounced dead in the west Houston restaurant.

Their identities are pending verification, but police said one victim was 63 years old. The other man was believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

The two victims and restaurant employees were the only ones inside the restaurant when police arrived, KTRK reported.

Police said all other customers were already gone before officers arrived.

There are believed to have been 1 to 3 shooters who fled the scene, according to the police report.

The shooting is still under investigation, but police believe it may have been a targeted shooting, according to KRIV.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

