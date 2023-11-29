A restaurant focusing on mac and cheese closes a Columbia location. Here’s what to know

A Columbia location of a restaurant chain that specializes in macaroni and cheese has closed its doors.

The I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant at 1033 Roberts Branch Parkway, just off Killian Road in northeast Columbia, has shuttered. The Google listing for the restaurant notes that it is closed, and the northeast Columbia restaurant is no longer listed on the “locations” page on the I Heart Mac & Cheese website.

A note on the door of the restaurant also announces it is closed. A photo of that note was shared Wednesday on Columbia Eats, the popular Midlands Facebook group where local restaurants are often discussed. The note indicated the business closed in mid-October.

The I Heart Mac & Cheese in northeast Columbia was open for about two years.

There are now two I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurants currently in operation in South Carolina: one in Indian Land, and another off Platt Springs Road in West Columbia.

I Heart Mac & Cheese also has restaurants in other states across the country. The company has special dishes ranging from lobster and white truffle mac to a Cuban-sandwich-inspired mac. It also offers specialty grilled cheese sandwiches, some vegan dishes, select desserts and more.

A Google listing of the I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant on Roberts Branch Parkway in Columbia shows it as permanently closed.