Restaurant hasn’t scored above B or C grade since 2020: Triangle sanitation (Feb. 6)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Triangle counties for the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 6.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 100 restaurant inspections were completed Jan. 30 to Feb. 6.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ No restaurants received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%, but one gas station serving food did receive a B grade in the past week.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Han-Dee Hugo (2581 Gorman St., Raleigh) received a score of 89% during an inspection on Feb. 5.

The restaurant was in violation of nine standards. Of these, six were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included chili and cole slaw in the hot dog unit not kept at proper temperature, Goo-Gone stored next to coffee pots, no test strips for chlorine sanitizer, improper chlorine concentration in sanitizer and improper employee hand-washing practices .

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 91% in August 2023and 91% in December 2022.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows 52 restaurant inspections were completed Jan. 30 to Feb. 6.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade.

▪ Two restaurants received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Bali Hai Mongolian Grill (811 Ninth St., Durham) received a score of 88.5% during an inspection on Jan. 31.

The restaurant was in violation of 12 standards. Of these, four were considered critical violations and three were repeat offenses.

Critical violations included utensils stored with food debris, sink without hot water, cooler not cool enough; deep cleaning needed on floors, walls and ceilings; employee drinks kept in improper places.





Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 93% in Aug. 2023 and 96.5% in March 2023.

Wang’s Garden (826 Fayetteville St., Durham) received a score of 81% during an inspection on Feb. 1.

The restaurant was in violation of 15 standards. Of these, six were considered critical.

Critical violations included no certified food protection manager on site, raw chicken stored over raw beef, chicken stored uncovered, improper use and storage of utensils, improper appliances used, dumpster doors left open, damaged floor tiles and stained ceiling tiles.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 85.5% in November 2023, and 79% and 86.5% in September 2023. In Durham County records going back to September 2020, the restaurant has never scored above a B or C grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 16 restaurant inspections were Jan. 30 to Feb. 6.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 100 restaurant inspections were completed Jan. 30 to Feb. 6.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

Chatham County sanitation scores

The Chatham County inspections management system shows that that 10 restaurant inspections were completed Jan. 30 to Feb. 6.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Chatham County at bit.ly/3JfiHwq.

