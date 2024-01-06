New restaurant headed to Birkdale Place in Huntersville

Birkdale Place has landed the first tenants for its $65 million mixed-use project in Huntersville.

Napa on Providence has snapped up roughly 6,000 square feet there. It will mark the brand’s third restaurant in the Charlotte market. The restaurant is known for its Napa Valley-inspired cuisine and an all-California wine list.

ALSO READ: Charlotte Restaurant Week heats up dining scene in January

“I think it will do well with the sophisticated consumer up there at the lake,” says Trent Gustafson, president of Gustafson Partners, which is behind that development.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Charlotte Restaurant Week heats up dining scene in January