Restaurant hoax bomb case ends in guilty plea

Jul. 25—A Hunt County man was sentenced to jail last week and fined after pleading guilty to making a bomb threat at a restaurant in Quinlan.

Tony Lee Smirl, 54, of Quinlan pleaded guilty to a Class A Misdemeanor count of "hoax bombs" during a hearing Tuesday in the Hunt County Court At Law No. 2.

Judge Joel Littlefield sentenced Smith to 275 days in the Hunt County Detention Center with 155 days credit for the time Smirl has already served in jail, and a $200 fine concerning the incident that occurred Dec. 21, 2021.

Sheriff's deputies and Quinlan police officers were dispatched just before 10 p.m. that day to the Quinlan McDonalds on State 34, where a possible explosive device was discovered inside the restaurant.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed a note on top of a box with the word "Bomb" written on it. Officers evacuated the restaurant and began securing the scene. With assistance from the Cash Fire Department, they shut down a portion of State 34.

The Garland Bomb Squad Unit was called in to assist in determining if the device was an actual bomb. The Garland unit arrived, neutralized the device and determined it was not an explosive.

Upon reviewing video footage from the restaurant and obtaining statements from employees, Quinlan police and Hunt County deputies were able to identify the suspect who placed the box and note in the restaurant. An arrest warrant was obtained, which resulted in Smirl being taken into custody.