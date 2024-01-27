Restaurant inspections: Scores for Arby's, Thai Spoon, IHOP, more

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

DonutNV of Amarillo, TX, 1818 S. Georgia St.

El Tigre Mobile, 6817 Wolflin Ave.

Imperial LLC - Nos. 2, 3, 9, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 24, 27, 28, 34, 35 & 36, 11230 S. Coulter St.

KPC Promise Hospital of Amarillo, LLC, 1540 Research St.

Las Carolgas, 1000 N. Hughes St.

Saltgrass Steakhouse, 8300 W. I-40.

San Jacinto Elementary, 3400 S.W. 4th Ave.

Yoli’s Kitchen, 12103 Tanglewood Road.

Yoli’s Kitchen Catering, 12103 Tanglewood Road.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Chuy’s, 8400 W. I-40.

Domino’s, 2015 S. Coulter St.

HDM23, LLC dba Cliffside Coffee, 4167 S.W. 34th Ave.

Little Caesar’s Coulter, 6020 S. Coulter St., Space 100.

Pony Express Burritos, 2808 4th Ave., Canyon.

Sad Monkey Mercantile, 9800 E. SH 217, Canyon.

Sonic Drive In., 1714 S. Western St.

Sweet By Cara Linn/Wolflin, 2618 Wolflin Ave.

Sweet Sipz, 3703 Wolflin Ave.

United Supermarket #527, 1501 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Wal-Mart #822-Grocery, 3700 E. I-40.

Wendy’s, 6011 S. Soncy Road.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(B/88) Arby’s #7490, 5214 S. Western St. Cut tomatoes and deli meats at improper temperatures. COS. No Certified Food Manager on site; make table holding at improper temperature (repeat violation); tape around ice cream machine (repeat violation); ice build-up around door and condenser unit of walk-in freezer (repeat violation); fan in walk-in cooler heavily soiled (repeat violation); hard water accumulating on outside of ice machine (repeat violation); excess dust accumulating on ceiling vents in kitchen (repeat violation); grease trap must be serviced (repeat violation). Correct by 02/05. Damaged floor below fryer and damaged corner wall in between mop sink and three-compartment sink must be repaired to be smooth, durable, easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Correct by 07/24.

(A/99) Bears Burgers & Dawgs, 2001 N. 2nd Ave., Space B, Canyon. Single-use cup used to scoop green chilies. COS.

(A/96) Blue Sky, 4201 W. I-40. Sanitizer in dishwasher not dispensed properly. COS. Scoops with handles stored incorrectly; items stacked wet; baseboards and wall next to office and mop sink need to be repaired. Correct by 04/24.

(A/96) Blue Sky, 5060 S. Coulter St. Uncovered food in freezer; scoop handles touching food items (repeat violation); ceiling tiles in hallway stained from leaks; covered trash cans needed in women’s restroom. Correct by 05/21.

(A/99) Brady’s Dairy Queen, 2601 S. Soncy Road. Ceiling tiles in men’s bathroom falling down. COS.

(A/95) Chiyos, 810 N. Pierce St. Cooked rice sitting out at improper temperature. COS. Rice scoops sitting in water at improper temperature; dust on a few places on ceilings and walls (repeat violation); old food debris on sides of rice cookers (repeat violation). Correct by 05/23.

(A/99) Crush, 627 S. Polk St. Dust on condenser and piping in walk-in cooler (repeat violation). Correct by 05/18.

(A/93) Diana’s Mexican Food, LLC- 2518 S. Grand, 701 W. Amarillo Blvd. Single serve containers of hot sauce and salsa verde in container on top of ice at improper temperature; burritos and tamales in hot hold unit at improper temperature. COS. Gap at door must be sealed. Correct by 04/17.

(B/89) Dollar General Store #3272, 1518 S.E. 10th Ave. Heavily rim/seam dented canned foods on shelf. COS. Food handler certification needed; thermometer missing in freezer; hand sink and three-compartment sink blocked (repeat violation); product stored in hand sink (repeat violation). Correct by 01/29. Gap at back door in room with sinks and coolers must be sealed; heavy layer of dust/debris accumulating on ceiling vents in restrooms. Correct by 04/17.

(B/87) Fairfield Inn AMA Airport, 1740 Airport Blvd. Hard boiled eggs on top of cooling unit at improper temperature; cooked sausage in closed container on top of oven at improper temperature; soiled wares stored in hand sink. COS. Cooked foods in refrigerator without date marks; household freezer and household refrigerators must be replaced with commercial grade equipment. Correct by 02/01. Juice nozzles dirty; Duct tape on wall in kitchen and areas around cabinets need repair. Correct by 04/21.

(B/89) Fiesta Foods, 1012 S.E. 10th Ave. Several chemical spray bottles without labels; single container of chicken wings at pizza station not date marked; snap trap in walk-in meat cooler; wet cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses. COS. No Certified Food Manager. Correct by 02/02. Frozen condensation in walk-in freezer dripping onto boxes of food stored below; ready-to-eat hot dogs stored below raw bacon in grocery cooler; unfinished ceiling above three-compartment sink must be sealed to be smooth, durable, non-absorbent and easily cleanable (repeat violation); unfinished wood in walk-in cooler, shelves above meat grinder, in tortilla prep room and below three-compartment sink must be sealed to be non absorbent (repeat violation); rusted speaker cover on ceiling in meat production room must be sealed (repeat violation). Correct by 04/22. Floor in meat area is cracking (repeat violation). Correct by 01/01/2026.

(B/84) Grandpa’s Donuts, 2700 S. Grand St. Soy sauce requiring refrigeration after opening found at room temperature; cheese on table at improper temperature; all employee items must be stored in a designated area; heavily soiled cooking utensils in container. COS. Items in coolers missing date marks; water at hand sinks in both restrooms at improper temperature; cardboard used as vent hood cover; invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided (repeat violation). Correct by 01/29. Food in coolers missing lids or wrappings; employee raw food stored above deli ham and cheese in refrigerator; several buckets of food and box of single-use lids stored on floor; bulk food containers missing labels; mold behind three-compartment sink; small hole below three-compartment sink must be sealed; chipped coving tiles in kitchen need repairing; unfinished wood on cabinets need sealing to be non-absorbent. Correct by 04/17.

(A/91) Hampton Inn & Suites, 7777 E. I-40.Yogurt in container without ice at improper temperature; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses. COS. Allergen advisory sign must be posted at buffet; consumer advisory must be posted reminding guests to use clean tableware each return to buffet; new sanitizer test strips needed; invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 01/29. Food handler certification needed. Correct by 02/19. Hand washing sign needed in employee restrooms. Correct by 04/17.

(A/96) Hook & Reel, 5807 S.W. 45th Ave. Ice scoop near drink dispenser stored in metal container with rust at bottom of container (repeat violation); uncovered items in containers stored in bottom of coolers (repeat violation); debris accumulating on bar gun; working containers holding food on line without labels. COS. Invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 02/05.

(A/94) IHOP, 2100 S. Western St. Food stored on floor outside walk-in cooler; ice scoop stored in dirty bucket. COS. No chlorine test strips. Correct by 01/28. Clean plates stacked wet; heavy build-up of dirt and dust on vents, fan covers and other items throughout kitchen; ceiling tile missing in kitchen area; exposed drywall and peeling paint on wall in room with soda dispensers. Correct by 04/17.

(C/79) IHOP #3003, 1711 E. I-40. Raw shelled eggs in container on top of ice at grill at improper temperature; several TCS (time/temperature control for safety) food items in coolers and on counter at cook line expired; sanitizer in buckets too weak; several heavily soiled utensils on cook line; several plates with food debris splatter/drip stored on line; a couple of burned/chipped spatulas need replacing. COS. No Certified Food Manager on site; damaged gaskets on cooler doors next to hand sink at cook line need repairing; grease build-up and food debris on all equipment on cook line, including insides of broken cooler and doors and inside microwave; hand sink near dishwashing area draining very slow; invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 02/05. Gap at back exit door must be sealed (repeat violation); several items on counters, in refrigerators and freezer without lids or protective wrapping; damaged coving in walk-in cooler separating from back wall of cooler; seal around sinks in dishwashing area separating from wall; missing coving tile around pipe leading to floor drain below prep table. Correct by 04/23.

(A/98) Imperial LLC, 11230 S. Coulter St. Multiple food items out of date. COS.

(A/98) Imperial LLC #5 & #7, 11230 S. Coulter St. Multiple food items out of date (repeat violations). COS.

(A/98) Imperial LLC #6, #8 & #11 11230 S. Coulter St. Multiple food items out of date. COS.

(A/97) Imperial LLC #32, 11230 S. Coulter St. Multiple food items way past expiration date. Correct by 01/26.

(A/98) Imperial LLC #33, 11230 S. Coulter St. Broken thermometer needs to be replaced. Correct by 02/02.

(A/91) Jimmy’s Egg, 3450 S. Soncy Road, Suite 400. Employees handled phones and personal items without switching gloves or washing hands; hand sink used to fill buckets with water. COS. Boxes on floor in freezer. Correct by 01/21. Personal drinks around kitchen without lids and straws and with consumer items; items stacked wet; walk-in freezer leaking and creating ice build-up around boxes. Correct by 04/21.

(B/84) K & L Discount Foodmart, 803 N. Polk St. Eggs and jars of minced garlic expired. COS. Chemicals stored on top of drink items; water filter must be changed; three reach-in coolers holding drink items at improper temperatures. Correct by 01/31. Ice bucket and ice scoop stored on floor; reachin deep freezer and reach-in freezer broken and not in use must be repaired or removed from premises; old food debris or dust on multiple surfaces; glass light bulbs in walk-in cooler without coverings; multiple lights burned out inside reach-in coolers; wood on all sides of walk-in cooler must be replaced or painted. Correct by 07/17.

(B/88) Lemongrass Sushi & Wok, 2207 S. Western St, Space 80. Food items on make line and garlic in oil in grill area at improper temperatures (repeat violation); several uncovered containers of food in walk-in cooler; thawed tuna still in unsealed package. COS. Raw pork above raw meat in container holding avocados; raw meat stored above uncovered ready-to-eat vegetables and cooked meat in walk-in cooler. Correct by 01/21. Make line cooler not cooling food properly. Correct by 01/25. Stand-up freezer by cook line must be replaced with a commercial freezer or horizontal/chest freezer (repeat violation). Correct by 03/11. Small bowl without handle in chicken container in make line. Correct by 04/17.

(A/98) Longhorn Steakhouse, 8200 W. I-40. Hand sink at bar used as trash sink (repeat violation). COS.

(A/92) Los Abuelitos De Veracruz, 1201 23rd St., Canyon. Raw ground beef stored above ready-to-eat to-go guacamole cups. COS. No date marks on any food items; waste water line open and dripping onto ground. Correct by 02/05. Green lid used as scoop in salt; multiple bulk food items without labels. Correct by 05/23.

(A/96) Loves Travel Stop #261, 8615 Canyon Drive. Clean dishes stacked wet. Correct by 04/21. Grime build-up in ice machine; dust on and around intake/exhaust vent near three-compartment sink and fans in walk in coolers; cracked tile near walk-in cooler door; untreated wood near soda machine in back must be sealed to be non-absorbent. Correct by 07/21.

(A/97) McDonalds, 1720 Ross St. Chemical sanitizer container to mechanical ware washing machine empty; cell phone on food prep surface in kitchen. COS.

(A/91) Outback Steakhouse #4463, 7101 W. I-40. Hand sink and three-compartment sink at bar not draining properly. Correct by 01/26. Hand sink and three-compartment sink at bar cannot be used due to issue with pipe under sink. Correct by 02/02. Build-up on soda nozzles at bar sink; items stacked wet; heavy accumulation of dirt/dust on vents; self-closing mechanism broken on bathroom doors in back kitchen. Correct by 04/22.

(A/98) Pizza Hut, 5101 S. Western St. Walk-in freezer unit dripping frozen condensation onto boxes of food stored below; minor grease/oil build-up on rack; dust/debris accumulating on fans in walk-in freezer. Correct by 04/23.

(A/92) 70 X 7 Hydrobar, 1806 E. Amarillo Blvd. Certified Food Manager must be present at establishment during all hours of operation; chlorine test strips needed. Correct by 02/01. Grease trap is inside building and must be located outside in the ground or a variance obtained. Correct by 02/22. Sign needed in restroom instructing employees to wash hands before returning to work; sign needed at hand sink in prep area stating for hand washing only. Correct by 04/21.

(A/99) Sunrise Elementary, 5123 S.E. 14th Ave. Dust accumulating on vent hood, intake air ducts and ceiling near intake vents. Correct by 04/22.

(A/95) Sushi House Town Square, 9201 Town Square Blvd. Cooked rice sitting out at improper temperature. COS. Exposed wood must be sealed to be non-absorbent; household Crockpot must be replaced with commercial unit. Correct by 05/22.

(A/91) Tacos Garcia, 1100 Ross St. Quaternary ammonium sanitizer in several sanitizer buckets at 0 ppm (repeat violation); raw shrimp in cold top unit stored behind ready-to-eat cheese; stand-up freezer dripping frozen condensation onto food stored below; working containers holding food not labeled (repeat violation). COS. A few racks storing clean barware beginning to chip/peel and expose rust; door to walk-in produce cooler not sealing. Correct by 02/02. Clean equipment and utensils stacked wet; small hole in wall above mop sink needs repairing to be smooth, durable, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent (repeat violation). Correct by 04/22.

(A/92) Thai Palace II LLC, 4723 S. Western St. Eggs stored next to noodles; raw beef stored next to veggies; multiple items with no dates or time stickers (repeat violation). COS. Old food debris or dust build-up on multiple surfaces (repeat violation); light bulbs burned out in one reach-in and glass light bulbs with no covering in another reach-in; wood on wheeled carts must be sealed to be non-absorbent; sheetrock under hand sink must be covered to make area waterproof, smooth and easily cleanable. Correct by 05/22.

(B/83) Thai Spoon, 500 N. Fillmore St. Raw eggs stored above and next to ready-to-eat foods; no sanitizer prepared in kitchen; dishes stored in hand sink; uncovered containers of food stacked on top of each other with no protection between. COS. Several items not date marked; food stored in grocery bags in kitchen. Correct by 02/05. Employee food items stored next to customer items in several areas; thick layer of ice on all shelving inside reach-in freezers; dust on fans in kitchen and in reach-in coolers; old food debris on equipment handles; old grease and food debris in kitchen, on floor, sides of large equipment and walls (repeat violation); light bulbs burned out or missing inside two reach-in coolers. Correct by 05/22.

(A/98) The Ruffled Cup, 3440 Bell St. Mop sink drain cover in hand sink. COS.

(A/94) Toot ‘n Totum #11, 4500 S. Washington St. Thermometer on chili/cheese dispenser not reading accurately; roller holding cooked tamales set too low and food at improper temperature. COS. Invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 01/29. Gap at back exit door must be sealed; dust build-up on rack above three-compartment sink; inside microwave dirty; hard water accumulating on inside lip of ice machine; ice machine not being used must be repaired or removed from establishment. Correct by 04/18.

(A/96) Toot ‘n Totum #32, 1701 S. Eastern St. Container of sliced pepperoni out of date; employee jackets stored on soda boxes. COS. Invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 02/01.

(A/95) Toot ‘n Totum #44, 5424 River Road. Mold/old food debris growth in Icee machine spouts and blender for ice cream machine. COS. Employee items on top of and next to customer items in multiple areas (repeat violation); dust build-up, old food debris and hard water on walls, ceilings and outsides of large equipment. Correct by 07/22.

(A/95) Toot ‘n Totum #98, 1200 N. Western St. Mold/old food debris growth on Icee machine spouts, drive-thru soda machine spouts/ice dispenser and blender for ice cream machine. COS. Dust build-up in establishment; old food debris on door handles of reach-in coolers; untreated wood on shelving holding soda dispensing boxes must be sealed to be non-absorbent. Correct by 07/23.

(A/94) Toot ‘n Totum #99, 8507 E. I-40. Cooked sausage in pizza cooler at improper temperature; cheese in lower half of cooler at improper temperature; pizza cooler not maintaining proper temperature due to door of unit being open; roller holding cooked sausages set too low and food at improper temperature. COS.

(A/99) Wendy’s #242, 6082 W. Hollywood Road. Heavy syrup build-up on soda spout. COS.

(A/97) Western Horseman Club, 2501 E. I-40. Sanitizer at three-compartment sink too weak; sanitizer dispenser needs to be serviced; a smooth, durable, easily cleanable and non-absorbent ceiling needed in bar area (repeat violation). Correct by 02/02. Coving in kitchen separating from wall and is taped (repeat violation). Correct by 04/22.

(A/99) Wienerschnitzel, 4431 Bell St. Hand washing sign needed at hand sink in back. COS.

(A/98) Wienerschnitzel #192, 2801 S. Western St. Uncovered food in reach-in coolers. Correct by 04/22. Wall inside walk-in cooler beginning to fall apart. Correct by 07/23.

(A/91) Young Sushi Rocks LLC, 202 S.W. 10th Ave. Hand sink used for food prep; no paper towels at hand sink. COS. Cooked rice sitting out at improper temperature. Correct by 01/30. Cracked lid and broken gasket on long reach-in freezer (repeat violation); spills inside two reach-in freezers; grime inside beer cooler; old food debris on side of tea machine; light bulb burned out inside reach-in cooler; some exposed wood in establishment must be sealed to be non-absorbent. Correct by 05/23.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for Jan. 28, 2024