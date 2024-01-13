Restaurant inspections: Scores for Asian Buffet, Mexico Lindo, Thai Arawan, more

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its web-site, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner, 2100 N. 2nd Ave., Canyon.

Panhandle Charm, 14280 Della Lane

Santos Jerky LLC, 1712 N.E. 24th Ave.

Wendy’s, 407 23rd St., Canyon.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

ABC Learning Center, 4333 S.W. 51st St.

Black Bear Diner, 7000 E. I-40.

Golden Chick, 6020 S. Coulter St., Space 200.

Pepito’s Mexican Restaurant, 408 23rd St., Canyon.

Subway #6176-208, 2004 S. Coulter St.

Taco Villa #6, 3500 E. I-40.

Toot ‘N Totum #78, 3401 S. Soncy Road.

Wing Stop #416, 3300 E. I-40.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/97) African Safari, 5945 E. Amarillo Blvd. Mop water dumped in toilets. COS. Splash guard needed on sides of mop sink. Correct by 04/08.

(B/86) Asian Buffet, 3347 Bell St. Hershey chocolate syrup, requiring refrigeration after opening stored open on bar; sanitizer too strong (repeat violation); utensils stored in hand sink; wet washcloths stored incorrectly; buckets stored on floor. COS. No sanitizer test strips. Correct by 01/20. Heavy dust build-up in multiple areas (repeat violation); hand washing sign needed in men’s bathroom. Correct by 04/09.

(A/97) Braums Ice Cream, 8801 Town Square Blvd. Clean utensils and parts for equipment stored in sitting water; build-up inside diffuser of soda nozzles in dining area; cardboard used under salads in walk-in cooler. COS. Food handler certificates must be maintained on premises. Correct by 05/09.

(A/97) Daniels Drive In, 2911 E. Amarillo Blvd. Evidence of pests in establishment; grease build-up on vent hood and wall behind fryer; area with holes or missing/raw sheetrock must be repaired. Correct by 04/08.

(A/96) Edible Arrangements #1026, 121 Westgate Pkwy, Suite 60. Sanitizer too strong; personal items not properly labeled in walk-in cooler. COS.

(A/94) Family Dollar Store #3326, 4400 S. Washington St. Chemicals used to sanitize refrigerators storing TCS (time/temperature control for safety) foods must be approved for food; mold on shelves inside refrigerated unit holding juices and tea; cooler shelves, area around mop sink and threecompartment sink soiled and need to be cleaned; food handler certificates must be maintained on premises. Correct by 02/12.

(A/95) Grandmas Burritos, 8700 Clinton Glen Road, Suite 100. Raw eggs stored above uncovered cilantro and salsa in reach-in cooler #2 in back. COS. Employee items must be stored in a designated area (repeat violation); dishes stacked wet. Correct by 05/08.

(A/99) Jacobo’s Café, 3701 Olsen Blvd. Tea dispenser diffuser dirty. Correct by 04/04.

(A/92) Las Alazanas, 2800 E. Amarillo Blvd. Improper cleaning solution used on food contact surfaces; dirty glasses in freezer; ice in hand sink; no soap or paper towels at multiple hand sinks. COS. Evidence of pests in facility (repeat violation); gap at back door must be sealed (repeat violation); cutting boards heavily scored and discolored; ice scoops stored in lime box; all holes, broken tiles and peeling ceiling must be repaired to be non-absorbent and easily cleanable (repeat violation). Correct by 04/09.

(A/99) Level Up Nutrition, 1217 S.E. 10th Ave. Gap at back door must be sealed. Correct by 04/09.

(A/98) Madras Kitchen, 2318 13th Ave., Canyon. Spoon handle touching rice (repeat violation); take-out containers stored on floor (repeat violation); permit number must be posted on both sides of unit. Correct by 07/09.

(B/86) Mexico Lindo, 4515 S. Georgia St. Knives stored wedged between wall and soiled wood beam with chipped paint; cooked beans from previous day not date marked; employee items must be stored in a designated area; scoops stored in containers pooling water; raw shelled eggs stored above ready-to-eat beans. COS. Gasket on walk-in cooler side door not sealing and cool air escaping from unit; sanitizer in mechanical ware washing machine too weak; water dripping from front hand sink onto floor in kitchen. Correct by 01/15. Clean mugs stored on soiled mats; most recent grease trap invoice for servicing must be provided. Correct by 04/04.

(A/97) Mitch’s #628, 1500 S. FM 2381.Quaternary sanitizer too strong. COS.

(A/99) Pepito’s Mobile, 408 23rd St., Canyon. Leaks in ceiling of mobile unit; cutting boards must be properly sanitized. Correct by 07/04.

(B/88) Pony Express Burritos, 2808 4th Ave., Canyon. Cooked queso from previous day with improper internal temperature; sanitizer too weak in three-compartment sink; employees switched between tasks and putting on new gloves without washing hands; employee items must be stored in a designated area. COS. No Certified Food Manager on site. Correct by 01/16.

(A/99) R&R Liquor, 22590 W. UH 60, Canyon. Non-porous ceiling tiles needed in restroom (repeat violation). Correct by 11/04.

(A/92) Roll Em Up Taquitos, 5900 S.W. 45th Ave. Raw bacon box stored above container of husked corn cobs. COS. Hand sink in drive thru does not work (repeat violation). Correct by 01/18. Floor broken in front of deep fryer (repeat violation). Correct by 02/12. Cooler next to steam table has wheel missing; dust debris on cooler and freezer condenser fan guards. Correct by 04/04.

(A/93) Sad Monkey Mercantile, 9800 E. SH 217, Canyon. Pickles and mayonnaise requiring refrigeration after opening stored at room temperature in sandwich making station. COS. No Certified Food Manager on site; no sanitizer test kit. Correct by 01/22.

(A/99) Sad Monkey Mercantile Chuckwagon, 9800 E. SH 217, Canyon. Permit number must be posted on both sides of unit; waste water connection must be labeled. Correct by 07/09.

(B/87) Sayakomarns, 421 16th St., Canyon. Bag of onions stored on floor. COS. Previously cooked chicken and shrimp on line at improper internal temperature; soy sauce and other items requiring refrigeration after opening sitting out at room temperature; bleach in sanitizer buckets too strong. Correct by 01/12. Employee drinks in food prep areas; multiple food items thawing at room temperature; bowls used to scoop sugar (repeat violation); ladles with cracked and broken handles (repeat violation); dishes stacked wet (repeat violation); sweet and sour sauce stored in old vinegar bottle without proper labeling; old food debris on bulk food item containers and other equipment in kitchen; employee hat hanging on knives. Correct by 05/08.

(A/97) Schlotzskys/Cinnabon, 901 23rd St., Canyon. Scoop handles touching shredded cheese and other ready-to-eat items (repeat violation); food debris and dust on shelves in walk-in cooler (repeat violation); ceiling tiles and raw wood above mop sink must be replaced to be smooth and easily cleanable (repeat violation). Correct by 07/04.

(A/96) Sweet by Cara Linn/Wolflin, 2618 Wolflin Ave. Food handler certificates needed and must be maintained on premises; labels needed for packaged items and wrapped cookies at front counter. Correct by 01/19.

(A/97) Sweet Sipz, 3703 Wolflin Ave. Allergen advisory needed for baked goods being sold. Correct by 01/19. Certified Food Manager certificate and establishment permit must be posted where easily visible to public; food handler certificates must be maintained on premises. Correct by 07/08.

(B/80) Thai Arawan, 2834 Wolflin Ave. Cut vegetables sitting out on shelf and cart at improper temperatures (repeat violation); raw chicken stored above raw pork and raw seafood in walk-in cooler (repeat violation). COS. Rodent bait briquette on floor under shelves in dry storage area not inside a tamper resistant container. Correct by 01/13. Several food containers without date marks; several dead and live roaches in back stock area and near hand sink in kitchen area; most recent grease trap invoice for servicing must be provided. Correct by 01/17. No Certified Food Manager on site. Correct by 02/12. Gap at back door must be sealed; food without lids in make table cooler in cooking area; seals on doors of make table cooler in front of cooking area beginning to fall apart and heavily soiled; bowls used as scoops in several food items; scoop inside ice machine with handle touching top of ice; several coolers dirty inside and on handles of doors; dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler and exhaust vent above expo window on both sides of window; dust and food debris on area above expo line on kitchen side. Correct by 04/09.

(A/93) The Plaza Restaurant, 2101 S. Soncy Road. Raw beef stored above vegetables and other ready-to-eat items; hand sink at bar used as dump sink. COS. Build-up on nozzle of soda dispenser; scoop handles stored incorrectly. Correct by 04/09.

(A/91) Toot ‘n Totum #10, 4021 S. Washington St. Cooked beans in deep pans cooling on counter at least three hours with no time/temperature logs; cooked ribs in igloo coolers at improper temperatures; boxes of single-use items stored on floor; several bulk containers missing labels. COS. Most recent grease trap invoice for servicing must be provided. Correct by 01/15.

(A/99) Toot ‘n Totum #12, 3365 Bell St. Heavy build-up of dust/dirt in walk-in cooler. Correct by 04/09.

(A/96) Toot ‘n Totum #67, 4520 S. Georgia St. Hot dogs in hot holding at improper temperature. COS. Soda spillage on wall behind soda storage (repeat violation). Correct by 07/09.

(A/98) Toot ‘n Totum #92, 2300 Dumas Drive. Heavy dust build-up in area above three-compartment sink; broken and missing ceiling tiles above soda bibs. Correct by 04/08.

(A/92) Wal-Mart #822-Bakery, 3700 E. I-40. Cutting boards heavily scored; sugar container not labeled. COS. Hot water at improper temperature at hand sink in bakery (repeat violation); hot water at improper temperature in mechanical ware washing machine. Correct by 01/22. Floor damaged near bakery walkin cooler. Correct by 04/09.

(A/96) Wal-Mart #822-Deli, 3700 E. I-40. Hot water at improper temperature at hand sink in back near three-compartment sink; clogged floor drain in front of deli walk-in cooler and water dripping from pipe above drain and pooling. Correct by 01/22. Light bulb out in vent hood; ceiling vents rusted in deli. Correct by 04/09.

(A/96) Wal-Mart #822-Grocery, 3700 E. I-40. Raw bacon and raw chorizo stored next to ready-to-eat cheese in cooler. COS. Pipe below hand sink leaking; most recent grease trap invoice for servicing must be provided. Correct by 01/22. Peeling tape and exposed insulation around leaking pipe at hand sink. Correct by 04/09.

(A/96) Wal-Mart #822-Meat & Seafood, 3700 E. I-40. Empty bag of sanitizer at three-compartment sink. COS. No cold water at hand sink in meat area. Correct by 01/22. Chipped/missing floor tiles must be repaired to be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. Correct by 04/09.

(A/98) Wal-Mart Bakery #3383, 4215 Canyon Drive. Sanitizer in dispenser at three-compartment sink too weak. COS. Mechanical ware washing machine not reaching proper temperature when sanitizing (repeat violation). Correct by 01/19.

(A/97) Wal-Mart Deli #3383, 4215 Canyon Drive. Rusted racks in walk-in cooler storing ready-to-eat foods (repeat violation). Correct by 01/19. Coving separating from wall around hand sink and near fryer; trim behind hand sink separated from wall; missing ceiling tile near fryer. Correct by 04/08.

(A/99) Wal-Mart Meat & Seafood #3383, 4215 Canyon Drive. Bags of frozen food stacked too high and top layer of food thawing in cooling unit. COS.

(A/97) Wal-Mart Supercenter #3383, 4215 Canyon Drive. Frozen condensation in grocery freezer dripping onto boxes of food stored below; peeling tape and exposed insulation around pipes attached to mop sink next to dairy cooler (repeat violation); most recent grease trap invoice for servicing must be provided. Correct by 01/19.

(A/97) Wesley Community Day Care-South Campus, 4801 S. Austin St. Mechanical ware washing machine not dispensing sanitizer; most recent grease trap invoice for servicing must be provided. Correct by 01/15.

(A/99) Wolflin Elementary, 2026 S. Hughes St. Employee food in freezer next to food for students. COS.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for Jan. 14, 2024