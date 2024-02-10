Restaurant inspections: Scores include Big Texan, 9th Inning Brews & Bites, Waffle House

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Black Fig Food, 1111 N. Buchanan St.

Black Fig Food Catering, 1111 N. Buchanan St.

Da Spot 2.0, 1403 N. Hayden St.

Espe Groceries Store Suite 130, 4515 S. Georgia St.

Gaea Grazing, 3201 S. Coulter St., #C.

Girasol Café and Bakery Catering, 3201 S. Coulter St., #C.

Harrington Center for Philanthropy, 919 S. Polk St.

Harrington Center for Philanthropy Catering, 919 S. Polk St.

Jack B. Kelly Center, 2501 4th Ave., Canyon.

Little Feet Big Steps, 1919 Brazos St.

Mickey’s Place, 1512 15th Ave., Canyon.

1910 Grill AG Sciences Complex, 2501 4th Ave., Canyon.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Amarillo Residence Inn, 6700 W. I-40.

Arby’s #7400, 5214 S. Western St.

DJs Burgers, 2309 S.W. 3rd Ave.

El Taco Loco Taqueria, 1300 S. Grand St.

Hook & Reel, 5807 S.W. 45th Ave.

IHOP #3003, 1711 E. I-40.

La Quinta Inn #0454, 1708 E. I-40.

Lupita's, 3321 Bell St., Space M.

Thai Town, 1300 Ross St.

Toot ‘n Totum #32, 1701 S. Eastern St.

V and M Discount Store, 1000 S.W. 10th Ave.

Wesley Community Day Care-South Campus, 4801 S. Austin St.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(B/80) Big Texan Steak Ranch, 7701 E. I-40. Raw chicken stored above cut onions in container without lid at batter station; jalapenos stored next to raw chicken; liquid in spray bottle without label; bar gun nozzle dirty (repeat violation). COS. Cold holding equipment missing thermometers; rusted/chipped racks in cooler storing clean bar ware; several items in freezers without lids or protective wrappings (repeat violation); invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 02/15. No food handler certificates. Correct by 03/05. Door on refrigerator broken; gaskets missing on doors of meat cooler; dishes not sanitized before stacked on clean dish rack; (repeat violation); gap at bottom of back exit door must be sealed (repeat violation); clean equipment and utensils stacked wet (repeat violation); several bulk foods without labels; unfinished wood in far walk-in freezer must be sealed; damaged floor in front of ice machine on second floor needs repair; floor in far walk-in freezer must be replaced to be smooth and easily cleanable (repeat violation); water damaged ceiling tiles must be replaced (repeat violation). Correct by 05/05.

(A/98) Burger King #4796, 4210 W. I-40. Heavy grease build-up on fire suppression; ceiling tile missing; ceiling tile needs to be changed in back area by water heater. Correct by 05/05.

(A/97) Caprock High School, 3001 S.E. 34th Ave. Sanitizer at three-compartment sink and in sanitizer buckets testing too strong. COS.

(A/98) Crazy Larry’s Pit BBQ, 4315 Teckla Blvd. Heavy dust build-up on cooler fans (repeat violation); residential Crockpots must have temperature displayed (repeat violation). Correct by 05/06.

(A/97) Dining Hall, 2501 4th Ave., Canyon. Black beans prepared previous day tested at improper temperature. COS.

(A/95) Dollar General Store #7285, 403 S. Western St. Heavily dented cans on shelves. COS. Raw wood and drywall in back storage room needs to be sealed; employee hand washing sign needed in restroom. Correct by 05/07.

(A/97) Domino’s, 2604 Wolflin Ave. Sanitizer dispenser not dispensing correct amount of quaternary sanitizer. COS.

(A/99) Fannin Middle School, 4627 S. Rusk St. Ceiling tile in kitchen damaged from previous roof leak needs to be replaced (repeat violation). Correct by 05/01.

(A/94) Frutilandia, 1010 S.E. 10th Ave. Cut fruit and shrimp in cooler without date marks. COS. Grease trap must be located outside building in ground or a variance request obtained (repeat violation); exposed air ducts in food prep areas need to be covered (repeat violation). Correct by 04/01.

(A/98) Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care, 922 Westwood Drive. Light bulb burned out in cooler; both household refrigerators must be replaced with commercial units (repeat violation); Correct by 05/05.

(A/98) Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care, 928 Westwood Drive, Bldg. 2. Light bulbs burned out in coolers; all three household refrigerators must be replaced with commercial units (repeat violation). Correct by 05/05.

(A/96) Hummers Sports Café, 2600 Paramount Blvd. Ice scoop stored in container with build-up at bottom (repeat violation); walls and ceiling at beverage dispensing storage need to be sealed or painted; ceiling needed above soda boxes near ice machine (repeat violation); hand washing sign needed at hand sink in bar. Correct by 05/05. Food debris or dust in or on several coolers (repeat violation). Correct by 06/05.

(B/86) 9th Inning Brews & Bites, 3130 S. Soncy Road, Space 100. Bottle of syrup requiring refrigeration sitting out at room temperature; raw eggs stored above fresh ready-to-eat items. COS. Hand sink in back of kitchen not being used and without hand wash only sign. Correct by 02/16. Buckets on floor in walk-in cooler; food debris and dirt in bottom of bucket containing clean dishes; items stacked wet; dirt/dust and food debris on non-contact food services including all beer cooler fans and shelves throughout kitchen; freezer condenser leaking and creating ice build-up (repeat violation); no lid on trash receptacle in bathroom; establishment current permit not posted. Correct by 05/06.

(A/96) Papi Qs Tacos, 7701 W. I-40. Fruits washed in hand sink. COS. Heavy build-up of dust and grease on vent air ducts; damaged base boards to walk-in cooler need repairing. Correct by 05/07.

(A/98) Paramount Terrace Elementary, 3906 Cougar Drive. Weather strip or door sweep needed on door leading to outside of building; dust on exhaust vents and ceiling over food prep table. Correct by 05/06.

(A/98) Pondaseta Brewing Co Mobile, 7500 S.W. 45th Ave. Hand washing sign needed above hand sink in unit. COS. Heavy grease build-up on floors behind grill; dirt and debris accumulation on fans in walk-in cooler, Correct by 05/07.

(A/99) Sam’s Club Meat & Seafood #7676, 8952 Westgate W Pkwy. Pork tenderloins with hole in covering. COS.

(A/99) Subway #14124-214, 5752 W. Amarillo Blvd. Dust build-up in facility. Correct by 07’01.

(A/98) Texas Roadhouse, 2805 W. I-40. Employee food and drinks in coolers throughout establishment above or next to food items; containers of food in salad cooler on-line sitting in water (repeat violation). Correct by 05/02.

(A/99) The Perfect Stop, 2010 S. Arthur St. Lid needed for trash can in restroom. Correct by 05/01.

(A/99) TPC Crisis Respite, 2002 Hardy St. Heavy dust build-up on fire suppression above grill. COS.

(A/97) Tradewind Elementary, 4300 S. Williams St. Sanitizer from dispenser at three-compartment sink testing too weak. Correct by 02/11. Hand sink in bathroom is slow draining and needs servicing. Correct by 05/01.

(A/92) Tropical Smoothie Café, 1909 S. Georgia St. Blender pitchers stored on table with sitting water touching lip of pitchers; ice scoop stored in a container holding water (repeat violation); personal items stored on or next to take-out items. COS. Household pesticide on shelves near dishwashing area. Correct by 02/09. Employees preparing food without proper hair restraints (repeat violation); draining table holding blender pitchers collecting water and not draining properly (repeat violation); food debris from previous day inside several coolers; dust accumulating on intake air ducts; food debris on areas under equipment and floor in main preparation area. Correct by 08/06.

(A/98) Tyler’s Barbeque, 3301 Olsen Blvd. Dust accumulating on vent hoods; ceiling near back door beginning to fall apart. Correct by 05/06.

(B/89) Waffle House #1239, 2108 S. Western St. Raw eggs stored above pancake mix; sanitizer buckets testing too weak; heavy build-up on soda nozzles. COS. Heavy build-up of dust/dirt and food debris on ceilings, drains and other areas; heavy grease build-up on fire suppression; ceiling tiles, floor and pipe under dishwasher need repair; hand washing signs needed in both bathrooms. Correct by 05/05.

(A/97) Western Horseman Club, 2501 E. I-40. Sanitizer at three-compartment sink tested too weak. COS. Bar area needs a ceiling that is smooth, durable, easily cleanable and non-absorbent (repeat violation); coving in kitchen separating from wall and is taped (repeat violation). Correct by 05/23.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for Feb. 11, 2024