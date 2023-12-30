Restaurant inspections: Scores for Braceros Bar & Grill, Buffs, Taco Villa, more

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

ACCDC St Joseph Campus, 4108 S. Bonham St.

Buffs Catering, 2201 4th Ave., Canyon.

Hickory Farms LLC, 2816 S. Soncy Road.

Kids Café Kitchen Catering, 2199 S.E. 8th Ave.

Kids Kollege, 2620 Russell Long Blvd., Canyon.

Mitchs Texas BBQ #696 Catering, 1201 S. Taylor St.

Pork N Things BBQ-Food Truck, 10816 S.E. 3rd Ave.

Ranch House Café, 810 3rd St., Canyon.

Revivify Coffee Catering, 6500 Hope Road.

Revivify Coffee Mobile, 6500 Hope Road.

Ross Dress For Less, 3030 S. Soncy Road.

Sky West Assisted Living Center, 2623 12th Ave., Canyon.

The Market On Tierra Blanca, 3900 Tierra Blanca Drive, Canyon.

World Market, 3350 S. Soncy Road, Space 154.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

All The Children’s Café, 901 S. Nelson St.

Blue Sky Asian Market, 5631 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Braums Ice Cream #182, 1700 S. Western St.

Braums Ice Cream & Dairy, 8760 S. Coulter St.

El Rincon De La Cruda, LLC, 2706 S. Osage St.

Loves Travel Stop #200, 6930 E. I-40.

McDonalds, 715 S. Lakeside Drive.

Pak A Sak #22, 14841 FM 2590.

Super Mercado Los Olivos, 3803 N.E. 24th Ave.

Toot ‘n Totum #18, 3101 Plains Blvd.

Toot ‘n Totum #54, 3601 N.E. 24th Ave.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(B/85) Buffs, 2201 4th Ave., Canyon. Large bin of cheese and shredded potatoes on ice at improper temperatures; sausage patties and cooked ground beef at improper temperatures; blue chemical spray bottle without label stored on top of food container in drive-thru area; cuttings boards heavily scored and stained; mildew build-up inside shoot in ice machine; all employee food and drinks must be stored in a designated area and drinks must have a lid and straw; uncovered bins of bacon in back prep room (repeat violation); scoop handles touching food in bulk food containers; dishes stacked wet; mold building up on racks in walk-in cooler. Correct by 01/02/2024.

(C/78) Braceros Bar & Grill, 2822 S.W. 6th Ave. Tomato juice at bar left out at room temperature; food in walk-in cooler at improper temperature; raw poultry stored behind raw meat in the under-grill drawer cooler; no soap or paper towels at hand sink (repeat violation); a certified food protection manager must be present during all hours of operation; no soap at hand sink in kitchen; soap dispenser in restroom not working (repeat violation); no paper towels at hand sink in kitchen (repeat violation); several uncovered containers of food in make table cooler (repeat violation); squeeze bottle stored in container touching raw meat (repeat violation); three-compartment sink being used to wash hands. COS. Water pooling in bottom of glass cooler in bar; exposed wood at bar above three-compartment sink needs to be painted or sealed to be non-absorbent; ceiling above entire bar needs to be painted or sealed to be non-absorbent (repeat violation); invoice needed showing grease trap has been serviced within last 90 days; food handler certificates must be maintained on premises of establishment. Correct by 01/22/2024. Scoop handle in sugar container touching top of food; soda gun nozzle at bar beginning to soil; spigot of margarita container at bar covered in clumped sugar; area under equipment in bar soiled with beer, food debris and a black substance on floor (repeat violation); countertop missing under margarita dispenser in bar (repeat violation). Correct by 03/20/2024. Several chipped plates on shelves for use; dust and food debris on shelves in kitchen; intake and exhaust air ducts must be cleaned and filters changed; heavy dust on fan guards of cooler behind bar and walk-in cooler; covered trash can needed in women’s restroom; hand washing sign needed at hand sink in kitchen. Correct by 04/20/2024.

(A/96) Café Marizon, 6151 Hillside Road. Sanitizer buckets in kitchen mixed too strong. COS. Clean utensils stacked wet. Correct by 03/20/2024.

(A/93) Crackin Crab, 3350 S. Soncy Road, Space 194. Sanitizer buckets concentration too high; sanitizer dispenser not dispensing correctly. COS. No quaternary sanitizer test strips. Correct by 01/06/2024.

(A/98) Delias Cake Creations, 2812 S.E. 27th Ave. No food handler certificates. Correct by 01/22/2024. More lighting needed in walk-in freezer. Correct by 03/20/2024.

(A/98) Don Tonos Barrio Food, 3823 E. Amarillo Blvd. Reach-in cooler with no food inside not holding at proper temperature. Correct by 01/15/2024.

(A/93) EID Meat Market, 2623 Paramount Blvd. No sanitizer prepared. COS. Food handler certification needed. Correct by 01/04/2024. Unshielded light tubes in back of house above cooler. Correct by 03/20/2024. Acoustic ceiling tiles must be changed to be non-absorbent. Correct by 06/21/2024.

(A/95) Golden Chick, 6020 S. Coulter St., Space 200. Pickles requiring refrigeration after opening stored at room temperature. COS. Pumping ticket or invoice must be provided to show grease trap is being properly maintained and pumped at least every 90 days. Correct by 01/08/2024. Excessive trash on floor behind recycling bin and dumpster; Food Manager certificate must be posted where easily viewed by public; CFM must be on site during all hours of food operation. Correct by 03/26/2024.

(A/92) Little Caesars Coulter, 6020 S. Coulter St., Space 100. Quaternary sanitizer too strong in dispenser and buckets; no paper towels at two hand sinks in kitchen; pitcher stored in hand sink in dough prep area. COS. Certified food protection manager must be present during all hours of operation; Food Manager certificate expired. Correct by 01/08/2024. Excessive trash on floor behind recycling bin and dumpster. Correct by 03/26/2024.

(A/96) Pizza Hut, 6019 S. Coulter St. Dust and mold accumulating on shelves in walk-in cooler (repeat violation); food debris, dust and grease build-up on several pieces of equipment (repeat violation); tape on shelf in walk-in cooler accumulating dust and must be removed (repeat violation); heavy dust on intake and exhaust vents for building and on vent hood (repeat violation); tiles missing from floor by back door; ramp for walk-in freezer beginning to come loose (repeat violation); ceiling in dry storage/old buffet room falling apart and needs to be repaired (repeat violation); grease build-up and food debris in several areas in kitchen; grease build-up on wall above prep tables near dishwashing area (repeat violation); heavy build-up on pipes under three-compartment sink and hand sinks. Correct by 01/31/2024.

(A/95) Rosas Café & Tortilla Factory #11, 4312 S.W. 45th Ave. Containers of food in walk-in cooler without proper coverings; multiple utensils with handles stored incorrectly (repeat violation); items stacked wet (repeat violation); grease, food debris and dirt accumulating on shelves and prep coolers (repeat violation). Correct by 03/20/2024.

(A/98) Storyland Preschool, 5001 Hillside Road. Acoustic tiles above mop sink must be changed to be smooth, durable, non-absorbent and easily cleanable; residential stove top and oven must be replaced (repeat violation). Correct by 02/21/2024.

(A/97) Subway #14315, 3325 S. Georgia St. No paper towels at hand sink in dish washing area; paper towel dispenser in men’s restroom not dispensing towels; dirty equipment stored in hand sink. COS. Soil accumulating on soda machine diffuser nozzle. Correct by 06/20/2024.

(A/98) Sunshine Child Care, 2108 13th Ave., Canyon. Unwrapped knives, forks and spoons must be presented with handles up; household refrigerator must be replaced by a commercial unit. Correct by 03/26/2024.

(A/97) Sycamore Memory Care, 1511 S. Van Buren St. Grime build-up in water dispenser catching tray; dust build-up behind ice machine (repeat violation). Correct by 03/26/2024. Build-up in crevices of gaskets on fridges; rusty shelves in back reach-in cooler; hard water build-up on faucets. Correct by 03/27/2024.

(B/87) Taco Villa #16, 6601 Bell St. Pico at salsa bar at improper temperature; heavily dented cans on rack for use. COS. Several employee food handler certificates expired. Correct by 01/22/2024. Employee food on top of tortillas (repeat violation); soil accumulating on soda machine diffusers; dust, dirt and excessive calcium build-up on outside of ice machine and near doors (repeat violation); splatters and food debris from previous day in coolers and microwave; dust accumulated on fan and on exhaust duct over tea urns; vent hood dripping grease over fryers from filters and fire suppression lines; broken and missing floor tiles at mop sink (repeat violation); no ceiling above mop sink in kitchen (repeat violation). Correct by 03/21/2024. Gaskets/seals beginning to rip and fall apart in cooler by office (repeat violation). Correct by 04/21/2024.

(A/95) Taqueria El Tapatio, 3410 S. Coulter St. Raw eggs stored above vegetables; raw chicken stored above cooked meats. COS. Buckets of food stored on floor in walk-in cooler; items stacked wet. Correct by 03/20/2024.

(A/97) United Supermarket #530, 3442 S. Soncy Road. Heavily dented cans on shelf (repeat violation). COS.

(A/98) United Supermarket #530 Deli, 3552 S. Soncy Road. Items stacked wet; heavy build-up of dust/dirt on fans in walk-in cooler and freezer (repeat violation). Correct by 03/20/2024.

(A/98) Ware Living Center, 1510 S. Van Buren St. Ice drippings in walk-in freezer (repeat violation); cutting boards deeply scored (repeat violation); ice scoop stored on counter (repeat violation). Correct by 03/27/2024.

(A/95) Whataburger #758, 6120 W. Hollywood Road. Single container of guacamole out of date. COS. Ice machine soiled inside; food debris on racks used for air drying clean wares; dirty rack storing clean bottles. Correct by 01/03/2024.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for Dec. 31, 2023