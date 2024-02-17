Restaurant inspections: Scores for Dollar General, schools, Dunkin Donuts/BR, more

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Bowie 6th Grade Campus, 2901 Tee Anchor Blvd.

CISD-Cullinary Arts, 1401 23rd St., Canyon.

Toot ‘n Totum #128, 1500 S. FM 2381.

Wings Texas BBQ, 14601 FM 2590.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Bowie Middle School, 2901 Tee Anchor Blvd.

Dominos, 2604 Wolflin Ave.

El Tejavan, 3801 E. I-40.

Family Dollar Store #3326, 4400 S. Washington St.

Home Plate Diner, 5600 Bell St.

Kathy’s Kitchen, 4517 State Highway 136.

Los Abuelitos De Veracruz, 1201 23rd St., Canyon.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/95) AISD Bake Shop, 2701 Pine St. Sanitizer dispensing from three-compartment sink too strong; raw shelled eggs stored next to ready-to-eat bread. COS. Fan with dust build-up stored on rack with clean wares. Correct by 05/13.

(A/98) Braum’s Ice Cream #69, 7401 S.W. 34th Ave. Dirt/dust build-up on walk-in cooler fans and ceiling tiles; hand washing signs needed in bathrooms; establishment permit and Certified Food Manager certificates not posted. Correct by 05/08.

(A/97) Burrito Barn, 2008 Arnot Road. Chili in hot unit at improper temperature; several sponges stored in hand sink. COS. Mop sink missing backflow devise; dust/debris build-up on hot box, TVs above food area, area around indoor grease trap and multiple surfaces (repeat violation); hard water on outside of drink dispenser; bulb burned out in hot holding unit; grease receptacle with lid open (repeat violation); thick layer of debris and grease on grease receptacle (repeat violation); current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided (repeat violation); household stand-up freezer must be replaced with commercial unit (repeat violation). Correct by 02/23. Unfinished and damaged sheetrock ceiling in open room attached to walk-in cooler needs repairing (repeat violation). Correct by 03/13. Open ventilation on walk-in cooler fan with Lunchables stored directly where vent is open. Correct by 05/13.

(A/98) Canyon High School, 1702 23rd St., Canyon. Mold and dust accumulation on ceiling of walk-in cooler must be removed; hole in wall must be repaired (repeat violation). Correct by 05/09.

(A/92) Dollar General Store #22880, 4210 Raven Road. Multiple dented cans on shelf for sale to consumers; soap, mop head and glue stick stored in hand sink in back. COS. Water pressure at hand sink in back room is inadequate (repeat violation); door sweep needed on back door. Correct by 05/12.

(A/93) Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 2823 S. Western St. Current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 02/23. Food debris on top side of donut display case; dust and food debris on display for cones; dust and mold beginning to accumulate on fan guard inside cooler for fruit toppings; blenders need cleaning under rubber base (repeat violation); dust on intake and near exhaust vents on walls and ceiling; heavy dust accumulating inside vent hood exhausts; tile in men’s bathroom broken and coming off baseboards (repeat violation); faucets dripping on three-compartment sink and dump sink by ice cream. Correct by 03/08. Gap at right bottom side of back door must be sealed; proper hair restraints needed for employees; metal transition to walk-in cooler beginning to come loose (repeat violation); large hole in wall by restrooms must be repaired (repeat violation); Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted in view of public. Correct by 05/09.

(A/99) Glenwood Elementary, 2407 S. Houston St. Bulb in vent hood burned out. Correct by 05/09.

(A/98) Midway Alternative High School, 1401 23rd St., Canyon. Certified Food Manager must be on site during all hours of operation. COS.

(A/99) Oakdale Elementary, 2711 S. Hill St. Peeling tape partially covering pipe/insulation on side of vent hood needs to be removed and area sealed. Correct by 05/13.

(A/96) Toot ‘n Totum #86, 8800 FM 2590. Left rise lid on septic system not screwed down; BOD/TSS (Biochemical Oxygen Demand/Total Suspended Solids) test must be conducted on septic system to ensure system is treating sewage correctly. Correct by 03/08. Mold on walls and mouse droppings under shelves in walk-in alcohol cooler. Correct by 08/08.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for Feb. 18, 2024