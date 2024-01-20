Restaurant inspections: Scores for Espe Groceries, Holiday Inn, more

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

BBQ Revival, 2201 S. Harrison St.

Chisum Travel Center #24, 890 S. FM 1912.

Jam That’s Good, 3325 Bell St.

La Fiesta Grande-Catering, 2200 Ross Osage Drive.

MCC Farm Store, 24000 FM 1061.

Youngblood’s Café & Catering Co.-Catering, 620 S.W. 16th Ave.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

ABC Learning Center, 2707 S. Bivins St.

Braums Ice Cream #60, 1900 S. Grand St.

Chick Fil A, 7701 W. I-40.

Coca-Cola SW Beverages LLC, 8700 Centerport Blvd.

Drunken Oyster, 7606 S.W. 45th Ave., Suite 100

La Chiquita Bakery, 3500 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Pizza Hut, 2106 S. Grand St.

Sakura Japanese Steakhouse, 4000 S. Soncy Road.

Sayakomarns, 421 16th St., Canyon.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/98) Bivins Elementary, 1500 S. Fannin St. Door to employee restroom propped open. COS. Broken/missing floor tiles under three-compartment sink and in employee restroom (repeat violation); acoustic ceiling tiles in kitchen, restroom and above mop sink must be replaced to be non-absorbent (repeat violation). Correct by 08/26.

(A/96) Braums Ice Cream #186, 1101 23rd St., Canyon. Shell eggs and liquid eggs stored above onions in walk-in cooler; liquid eggs stored above salads in small reach-in cooler. COS. Extensive amount of garbage and food debris under equipment. Correct by 02/11.

(A/94) Cajun Soul Spot, 201 S. Western St. Chicken thawing improperly in three-compartment sink (repeat violation). COS. Mobile unit has hose directly connected to sewer clean-out and to clean water source. Correct by 01/21. Certified Food Manager must be present during all hours of operation. Correct by 02/22. Excessive ice on chest freezer. Correct by 04/10.

(A/98) Cecil’s Last Chance, 12800 S. UH 287. Grease trap needs to be pumped and lid must be screwed down so that it is not easily removable; fryer under wood shelf without proper ventilation (repeat violation). Correct by 07/10. Household stove must be replaced (repeat violation). Correct by 01/11/2025.

(A/97) Chick Fil A, 7701 W. I-40. Sanitizer at 0 ppm. Correct by 01/16.

(A/91) Chuy’s, 8400 W. I-40. Sanitizer not at correct ppm. Correct by 01/19. No sanitizer test strips; hand washing station used to fill buckets; no soap at hand wash station at bar. Correct by 01/26. Items stacked wet; dirt/dust build-up on cooler fans. Correct by 04/15.

(A/94) David’s Mexican Restaurant, 400 E. Hastings Ave. Multiple foods past date marks; scoop on soda drain rack. COS. Rag and spatula stored with clean dishes; wet cups stacked by soda machine; heavy build-up on front of clean utensil bin and rack by ice machine. Correct by 04/15.

(C/78) Espe Groceries Store Suite 130, 4515 S. Georgia St. Ice crystals in packages of frozen fish; heavily rim/seam dented cans on shelves. COS. Employees unable to properly wash hands due to hand sinks not being stocked; sewage coming up from floor drain in back room with freezers and all sinks (floor flooding and floor drain not draining). Correct by 01/22. No food handler certificates (repeat violation); no sanitizer test strips; refrigerators missing thermometers; no soap or paper towels at both hand sinks; two broken refrigerators. Correct by 01/29. Excess ice inside several chest freezers; trash accumulating between chest freezers; hand washing signage needed at both hand sinks (repeat violation). Correct by 04/16. Note: Permit suspended due to floor drain near hand washing and three-compartment sink backed up and floor flooded; needs repair according to plumbing code and establishment must be cleaned and sanitized.

(C/77) Holiday Inn, 7799 E. I-40. Cooked sausages in warmer at improper temperature; no sanitizer prepared; fly swatter stored on top of clean mugs; mugs stored on racks collecting dust next to heater; can of Raid stored in bar; wet cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses. COS. No hand drying provisions at hand sink in bar. Correct by 01/27. No Certified Food Manager; no sanitizer test strips; rust on waffle iron; ware washing machine not sanitizing; invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 01/29. Food handler certification needed and establishment must maintain certificates on premises. Correct by 02/19. Boxes of raw shelled eggs stored on floor; several items without lids or protective wrappings; clean equipment and utensils stacked wet. Correct by 04/16.

(A/96) Joe Taco Canyon, 502 15th St., Canyon. Bucket of sanitizer solution on shelf with onions; shelves in all coolers need cleaning. COS.

(A/96) Kimble Learning Center, 2200 S.E. 10th Ave. Applesauce in bowl not date marked. COS. Single shelf in refrigerator storing milk is chipped/exposing rust. Correct by 04/16.

(A/91) King & Queens Fries, 7701 W. I-40. Chlorine sanitizer too strong; ice scoop handles stored incorrectly; bathroom door open. COS. No sanitizer test strips. Correct by 01/22. Lights and tiles missing in kitchen. Correct by 04/10.

(A/92) La Fiesta Grande, 2200 Ross Osage Drive. Chili rellenos in container on top of ice at improper temperature; wet cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; reduced oxygen package fish thawing in package. COS. Gap at back exit door must be sealed (repeat violation); dust build-up on ceiling vent in server station; missing coving tiles around hand sink (repeat violation); damaged wall near dishwashing rinse sink and next to three-compartment sink (repeat violation); damaged wall in employee restroom (repeat violation). Correct by 04/11.

(A/95) Margaret Wills Elementary, 3500 S.W. 11th Ave. Sanitizer buckets not prepared (repeat violation). COS. Condensate dripping onto bags of food in walk-in freezer; pipe dripping under prep sink by ice machine (repeat violation). Correct by 04/15.

(A/98) McDonalds, 6312 W. Hollywood Road. Ice build-up on unit of walk-in freezer; lid open on grease receptacle and old grease on top of container. Correct by 07/11.

(A/94) Mudd Rack, 500 E. Hastings Ave. Sponge in hand sink; ice scoops on coke machine draining rack and on top of ice machine; multiple scoops without handles; clean utensils stacked wet. COS. Heavy mold build-up behind guard on both ice machines. Correct by 01/16.

(A/98) Northwest Texas Healthcare System, 1501 S. Coulter St. Old food debris on floors in reach-in equipment and on many door handles of equipment; dust on tops of equipment (repeat violation). Correct by 04/15.

(A/95) Randall County Jail, 9100 S. Georgia St. Personal cups in hand sink. COS. Sprayer faucet next to dishwasher does not turn off. Correct by 05/11. Personal items must be stored in a designated area; dishes stacked wet Correct by 06/11.

(A/99) River Road Baseball Concession, 101 W. Mobley St. Numerous dead insects at bottom of drink cooler. Correct by 01/10/2025.

(A/99) River Road High School Concession, 101 W. Mobley St. Spoon handle touching popcorn butter. COS.

(A/94) Rotini and the Alfredos, 7701 W. I-40. Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat items and sauces; no hand drying provisions at front hand sink; heavy build-up of dust and dirt on cooler fans and vent hood. COS.

(A/91) Saltgrass Steakhouse, 8300 W. I-40. Sink at bar used as dump sink; ware washing machine not dispensing sanitizer properly; bucket of flour stored on floor. COS. Raw chicken and raw beef battered in same containers. Correct by 01/19. Employee drinks stored improperly. Correct by 04/15.

(A/94) Senor Braceros, 1915 E. I-40. Chlorine sanitizer in buckets too strong; burned/chipped spoon in hot hold unit; bags of dry foods stored on floor in dry storage area. COS.

(A/98) Shelby’s Diner, 4105 Tradewind St. Consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods missing from menus. Correct by 01/22.

(A/90) Thai Yoshi, 3314 S. Washington St. Air gap needed for three-compartment sink before the ptrap; food in reach-in stand-up cooler not date marked. Correct by 01/25. Weather stripping needed on gap along bottom of back door; uncovered food containers in reach-in cooler; rice scoops stored in water at improper temperature; grease build-up and dust on shelves next to fryer and on wall on opposite side of fryer nearest to mop sink; ceiling tiles above sushi bar and any food prep area/drink area must be changed to non-absorbent surface (repeat violation). Correct by 04/10.

(B/84) Toot ‘n Totum #58, 1500 Ross St. Several cold foods out of temperature; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses. COS. Underside of drink dispensers and around ice dispenser heavily soiled and mold beginning to accumulate around ice dispenser; no Certified Food Manager; thermometers missing from two refrigerators; no sanitizer test strips; thermometer in walk-in cooler and refrigerator near register not maintaining proper temperature. Correct by 01/26. Water dripping from carbon filters into three-compartment sink; area behind soda dispenser in room with three-compartment sink heavily soiled, spills under soda boxes and brown substance in mop sink (repeat violation); unfinished wood above mop sink must be sealed to be non-absorbent. Correct by 04/15.

(B/89) United Supermarket #527, 1501 E. Amarillo Blvd. Meat in bottom of sausage and meat cooler by deli door at improper temperature must be discarded. COS. Dented cans on shelves for sale; sausage and meat cooler by deli door not maintaining proper temperature on bottom rack and must be serviced. Correct by 01/22. Utensils in deli stacked wet; multiple containers of spices without labels; dust build-up on blowers in milk and egg walk-in cooler. Correct by 04/15.

(A/99) Wal-Mart Bakery #7362, 2035 S.E. 34th Ave. Wet soiled cloths on prep table next to bread slicer. COS.

(A/97) Wal-Mart Deli #7362, 2035 S.E. 34th Ave. No thermometer in deli cooler storing chicken patties. COS. Bulbs in vent hood not working. Correct by 07/12.

(A/99) Wal-Mart Meat & Seafood #7362, 2035 S.E. 34th Ave. Cooked ham stored below raw pork on cart. COS.

(A/98) Water Still Inc., 4712 Bell St. Dust on one ceiling tile in water room and multiple reach-in cooler fans; burned out lighting in multiple reach-in coolers. Correct by 01/11/2025.

(A/97) Wendys #10695, 5638 W. Amarillo Blvd. Broken cart in walk-in; old food debris in bottom of reach-in freezer; dust on fan inside reach-in freezer; chipped floor tiles around mop sink. Correct by 05/16.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for Jan. 21, 2024