Restaurant inspections: Scores for transitional center, El Tejavan, VVS Canteen, more

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Brantley Shaved Ice at Coulter Gardens, 4200 S. Coulter St.

Creek House Honey Farm, 5005 4th Ave., Canyon.

Imperial LLC #4, 11230 S. Coulter St.

Indian Oven, 2406 Paramount Blvd.

Mrs Bairds Bakeries, 6460 FM 1541.

Oink by Wesleys BBQ Mobile, 6406 River Road.

Red River Steakhouse Catering, 4332 S.W. 45th Ave.

Salt, 2625 Wolflin Village.

Tascosa HS Activity Center, 3921 Westlawn Ave.

The Acai Bar Mobile, 7306 S.W. 34th Ave.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Chick-Fil-A, 4510 S. Coulter St.

Eddies Napolis Italian Restaurant, 700 S. Taylor St.

Lemongrass Sushi & Wok, 2207 S. Western St., Space 80.

Outlook Steakhouse #4463, 7101 W. I-40.

Pilot Travel Center #723, 9601 S. Osage St.

Ranchers Store Front, 1505 4th Ave., Canyon.

Skooterz, 4100 Bushland Blvd.

Toot ‘n Totum #11, 4500 S. Washington St.

Toot ‘n Totum #58, 1500 Ross St.

Toot ‘n Totum #64, 2621 S. Osage St.

Wal-Mart Bakery #3383, 4215 Canyon Drive.

Wal-Mart Deli #3383, 4215 Canyon Drive.

Wal-Mart Supercenter #3383, 4215 Canyon Drive.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(B/81) AMA Transitional Treatment Center, 9300 S.E. 3rd Ave. Several foods in walk-in cooler with expired date marks; cracked strainer; drink dispenser and box of tortilla chips stored directly next to mop sink; towels stored on dishwasher; drink dispenser nozzles heavily soiled and have mold (repeat violation). COS. Damaged foods in pantry; items in walk-in cooler without date marks or expired date marks (repeat violation); no hand drying provisions at hand sink in kitchen; large amounts of mice feces throughout kitchen and pantry storing food; dead mouse in open snap trap in food pantry; several open snap traps throughout kitchen (repeat violation); food stored on floor in food pantry; three large unlabeled buckets of dirty liquid, possibly water, stored at hot holding unit; heavy dust and debris accumulating on fan in walk-in cooler; several areas in pantry heavily soiled and need cleaning; rusted ceiling vent directly above food prep table needs to be sealed/painted; invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 02/04. Unlabeled containers holding food or food ingredients. Correct by 04/25.

(A/91) Belmar Bakery and Café, 3325 Bell St. Buckets of food on cooler floor; multiple scoops with handles stored incorrectly. COS. No sanitizer test strips; no paper towels at hand sink near café prep table; hand sink used as dump sink. Correct by 02/04. Heavy build-up of dirt/dust on fan covers in cooler (repeat violation); ceiling tiles need replacing; floors heavily worn; door frame between baking and decorating rooms need repairing (repeat violation); hand washing sign needed at hand sink by café prep table. Correct by 04/24.

(A/90) Ben E Keith Foods, 2300 N. Lakeside Drive. Multiple food items past expiration date; raw bacon stored above ready-to-eat foods. COS. Hot water at hand sink by watering machine not at proper temperature; vent hood filers above grill need cleaning; missing ceiling tiles in cooking area need replacing. Correct by 02/08.

(A/95) Big Jims Pizza Co., 3801 Olsen Blvd, Space 9. Sauces and parmesan cheese in cooler under prep table in kitchen at improper temperature; uncovered containers of food in walk-in freezer and in pizza reach-in cooler. COS. Dust on several pieces of equipment throughout establishment. Correct by 05/29.

(A/90) Buffalo Wild Wings, 9511 E. I-40. Spoiled bag of cut lettuce. COS. Foods not date marked properly; refrigerated make table dripping water onto floor; gasket on top center pullout drawer of make table not sealing; condenser line in walk-in freezer dripping frozen condensation onto boxes of food stored below; containers of raw chicken and batter in walk-in cooler without lids or wrappings; dust/debris accumulating on fans in walk-in cooler storing raw chicken; containers of wing sauce stored on dirty rack; excess food/trash in floor drains; grease dripping from vent hood filters and build-up on filters; dust/debris accumulating on ceiling vents above prep stations. Correct by 02/04. Floor separating employee restroom and kitchen missing tiles and pooling water (repeat violation). Correct by 04/25.

(A/95) Chop Chop Japanese Steakhouse, 3300 S. Coulter St. Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat items. COS. Items stacked wet; ceiling tile needs replacing; wall behind ice machine needs repairing; wood cabinets under soda machine have moisture damage and need repairing. Correct by 04/24.

(A/96) Coronado Elementary, 3210 Wimberly Road. Box of thawed raw ground beef in cooler without date mark. COS. Loose hinge on door to milk cooler near register not letting cooler close properly. Correct by 04/24.

(A/98) Drury Inn & Suites, 8540 W. I-40. Heavy dirt build-up on vents; light out above three-compartment sink. Correct by 04/29.

(A/99) Eastridge Elementary, 1314 Evergreen St. Scoop handle touching sugar in bulk bin (repeat violation). Correct by 04/29.

(B/81) El Tejavan, 3801 E. I-40. Cooked rice on counter at improper temperature; cooked beef on make table at improper temperature; raw animal foods stored above ready-to-eat foods in cooler drawers below grill; containers of cooked pasta past date marks; blocked hand sink at bar and next to three-compartment sink; employee items must be stored in a designated area; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; raw animal foods in sink thawing under hot water. COS. Hot water to hand sink turned off; faucet at hand sink dripping and needs repair; mechanical ware washing machine not sanitizing; inside ice machine needs cleaning. Correct by 02/12. Cups stacked wet. Correct by 04/30.

(A/97) Family Dollar Store #4622, 420 W. Amarillo Blvd. No soap at hand sink in bathroom. COS. Large amount of ice build-up in ice cream deep freezer. Correct by 01/31/2025.

(A/99) Golden Light Beer and Garden, 6014 S. Western St. Food debris on floor of keg cooler. Correct by 04/29.

(A/90) Golden Light Mobile, 2908 S.W. 6th Ave. No soap or hand drying provisions in mobile for employees; hand sink blocked. COS. Door to mobile open without a fly screen; food debris in coolers; blood on floor under rack from ground beef; heavy grease build-up on vent hood filters; heavy grease and food build-up throughout mobile. Correct by 04/29. Employee cooking without proper hair restraint uncovered food in reach-in coolers. Correct by 09/02.

(B/89) Hacienda Meche, 1010 N. Fillmore St. Raw pork thawing in mop sink; frozen pork stored in packaging sitting in water. COS. Raw meat stored above fresh vegetables; multiple items without date marks or time stickers; grocery bags used as food storage in kitchen; containers of food not in original packaging without labels listing common name of product. Correct by 02/06. Light bulbs burned out in two reach-in coolers; handles of faucet to hand sink in kitchen are degrading and no longer easily cleanable. Correct by 05/30.

(A/97) Holiday Inn Express, 2901 4th Ave., Canyon. Underground grease interceptor has not beeninstalled (repeat violation). Correct by 03/01.

(A/96) Hooters, 8101 W. I-40. Scoop with handle stored incorrectly. COS. Heavy food build-up in area under dishwasher; heavy grease build-up on vent hood fire suppression; ceiling tiles need repairing and ceiling paint peeling. Correct by 04/29.

(A/97) Houston Middle School, 815 S. Independence St. Temperature logs not filled out for warmers and one cooler. Correct by 02/09. Dust and spider webs on window sills and on top of some equipment (repeat violation). Correct by 04/29. Pipes above mop sink with exposed fiberglass insulation (repeat violation). Correct by 08/20.

(A/99) J & R Family Catering, 4100 Bushland Blvd. Water inside bag of potatoes. COS.

(A/93) La Quinta Inn #0454, 1708 E. I-40. Wet cloth stored on counter on buffet line. COS. No Certified Food Manager on site; no internal thermometer in refrigerator at buffet; bottom of fridge storing ready-to-eat food is rusted. Correct by 02/05.

(A/97) Los Cocos, 2501 S. Arthur St. Thermometer needed in cooler closest to door; fresh water and waste water must be labeled on outside of mobile unit; hand washing sign needed at hand sink. Correct by 04/29.

(A/99) Midwest Logistics of Texas, 4714 N.E. 24th Ave. No connecting pipe on hand sink in women’s restroom and sink is draining into a mop bucket. Correct by 02/13.

(A/96) QuickTrip #7908, 5105 E. I-40. Sanitizer in bucket too weak; several scoops stored with handles touching food at make table. COS.

(A/97) Sonic Drive In, 1007 23rd St., Canyon. Syrup bottles stored in ice water slurry with caps below water. COS.

(A/99) Super 8 Motel, 8701 E. I-40. Household Crockpot at buffet must be replaced with commercial unit or equivalent. COS.

(A/97) Tascosa High School, 3921 Westlawn Ave. Drink cooler in cafeteria needs to be repaired; dust accumulating on exhaust vents (repeat violation). Correct by 04/28.

(A/99) Tio Bros, 3400 S. Soncy Road. Self-closing door or net needed for outer door (repeat violation). Correct by 04/28.

(B/85) VVS Canteen, 5000 N. FM 1912. Bottom shelf on hot holding unit not maintaining proper temperature (repeat violation); employee bag of medicine stored on top of salt bin; no sanitizer test strips in South cafeteria; mold inside soda machine; mold and food debris on shelves in all coolers (repeat violation). Correct by 02/02. Exit door in North cafeteria must be properly sealed to prevent pests from entering (repeat violation); employee drinks without lids and straws in food prep areas; wet rags on counters; uncovered chips stored under dirty ceiling vent (repeat violation). Correct by 07/29.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for Feb. 4, 2024