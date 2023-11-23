Restaurant inspections: Two restaurants red tagged

Nov. 22—GREEN

Cost Plus Imports, 3301 Menaul NE (Nov. 17)

Garcia's Kitchen, 8518 Indian School NE (Nov. 16)

Shark Reef Restaurant, 2601 Central NW (Nov. 14)

High Desert Concession (Nov. 14)

East Heights Moose Lodge, 12825 Skyline NE (Nov. 13)

Chile Addict, 325 Eubank NE (Nov. 15)

Jack in the Box, 10100 Central SE (Nov. 14)

Sergio's Bakery and Cafe, 2740 Wyoming NE (Nov. 15)

Los Duranes Meal Site, 2920 Leopoldo NW (Nov. 13)

Down N Dirty Seafood Boil, 4200 Wyoming NE (Nov. 15)

Hot Pink Thai Cuisine, 2626 San Pedro NE (Nov. 16)

Smith's Fuel Station, 6941 Montgomery NE (Nov. 13)

Church's Chicken, 2307 Juan Tabo NE (Nov. 15)

Chinshan, 2010 Wyoming NE (Nov. 15)

Three Sisters Kitchen, 109 Gold SW (Nov. 16)

Hi Boba, 5504 Menaul NE (Nov. 13)

Sol Supermarket LLC, 1312 Broadway SE (Nov. 17)

Red Door Brewing Company, 509 Central NW (Nov. 15)

Peppermint Stick Preschool, 501 Jefferson NE (Nov. 17)

Tacos La Mordida, 1720 Bridge SW (Nov. 15)

Zambala LLC, 1801 San Pedro NE (Nov. 17)

Royal Hyderabad, 3305 Juan Tabo NE (Nov. 16)

Sandia Vista Senior Living, 500 Paisano NE (Nov. 13)

Crowne Plaza Albuquerque, 1901 University NE (Nov. 16)

Querque Breakgast (Nov. 16)

Crown Plaza employee cafeteria (Nov. 16)

B.UN.S, 5701 Gibsone SE (Nov. 14)

Solteros Doblados Y Antojitos, 7850 Zuni SE (Nov. 15)

RED

Le Bakery and Vietnamese Cuisine, 1313 San Pedro NE (Nov. 15)

Uncovered containers of shrimp, rice and broccoli. Ineffective methods of cleaning and sanitizing food-contact surfaces. Debris buildup inside ovens, flat top stoves and wok. Date-marked foods exceeding time limit. Containers of limes with no date markings. Medication stored next to food. Food thermometers missing. Five gallon bucket of rice with no common food name. Evidence of rodents, insects and animals in facility. Dead roaches near the register. Hole in the ceiling. Debris buildup on kitchenware. Single service items such as cups stored on ground. Single-use gloves misused. Cashier touching food and money without removing gloves. Improper cleaning methods. Debris buildup on top of ovens and microwaves. Missing tiles in dish-washing area. Waitress observed going into kitchen and making bowls of pho and then returning to register and collecting money and then repeating the process without washing hands.

Result: Immediate closure.

Hot Pink Thai Cuisine, 2626 San Pedro NE (Nov. 13)

Frozen mushrooms stored in freezer uncovered. Facility operating without a sanitizer bucket prepared. Can of pineapple chunks without proper date marking. Clorox stored on ground near three-compartment sink. Sticky pads in several areas of the kitchen with dead roaches. Improper drink cup stored on the prep table. Substantial debris buildup on floors, walls and shelves throughout the kitchen area. Hand-washing station being blocked by food container holding cut greens.

Result: Immediate closure.