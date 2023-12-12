A new restaurant with a killer burger is about to open in Durham. Here are the details

One of Durham’s most unique restaurant spaces is set to reopen as a neighborhood bar with a killer burger.

Lakewood Social, a new restaurant from chef Joel Schroeter, opens this month in the former County Fare food truck rodeo site, which was most recently Honeysuckle at Lakewood.

The new Lakewood Social opens Sunday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

Schroeter’s resume includes Triangle fine dining spots like Mandolin in Raleigh, but most recently created the popular Old North Meats & Provisions in the Durham Food Hall.

Old North Meats was known for an exquisite smashburger, housemade charcuterie and pastrami and one of the Triangle’s best breakfast sandwiches. The brand closed in 2022 after two years in the Durham Food Hall.

Honeysuckle at Lakewood closed last month and Schroeter looks to open Lakewood Social within 18 days of taking over.

In Lakewood Social, Schroeter said he hopes to recreate the kind of neighborhood restaurant he grew up working in as a teenager in small town Wisconsin

“My uncle owned the first restaurant I worked in; I was 14 washing dishes,” Schoeter said. “Everybody knew everybody. Those things aren’t lost today. It’s more complicated in a larger city, but the principles are there — do the basic things well, make crunchy things crunchy, keep the bathrooms clean, serve cold things cold and hot things hot. Greet people at the door and do your best to listen.”

Born as County Fare in 2018 and rebranded as Honeysuckle in 2020, the space that Lakewood Social moves into is situated on the edge of the Lakewood Shopping Center, near Cocoa Cinnamon and Lula & Sadie’s. The building is best known for its wrap-around porch and a large yard where families can spread out.

Could this be the best smashburger in Durham?

Lakewood Social will revive the smashburger from Old North Meats, as well as the crispy chicken sandwich, served on a griddled Union Special bun.

Schroeter said to also expect a doner kebab, likely made with chicken, fries and other shareaable plates.

Lakewood Social will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

“In this neighborhood we want to make it easy,” Schroeter said. “There’s basically unlimited parking, it’s fenced in and family friendly. Eventually we’ll have an ice cream stand and sundaes.”

The largest departure for Lakewood Social over Schroeter’s experience in the Durham Food Hall, will be operating a full bar. The new restaurant will feature 24 taps, 18 of which will be dedicated to beer. The others will serve cider, wine and draft cocktails.

Lakewood Social also aims to be something of a wine destination, featuring a small wine bar, plus wines by the glass and bottle with a corkage fee. The bar looks to serve simple, well-made classic cocktails as well.

“What I’m most excited about on the beverage side is creating high quality and efficient cocktails,” Schroeter said. “I want this to be a place that offers value, that’s super approachable and we make it so you don’t have to wait 20 minutes for a drink.”