Restaurant known for $5.99 lunches closes Florida locations — including Kendall

A restaurant chain known for its $5.99 lunches and three-for-one drink specials has closed in South Florida, including its lone Miami-Dade location.

Ocean One Bar & Grill, which had locations in Kendall, Davie, Dania Beach, Coral Springs, Delray Beach and Royal Palm Beach, has shut down its restaurants, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Google reports that the Kendall restaurant, which was at the Palms at Town & Country, is permanently closed, and the phone has been disconnected.

The Dania Beach restaurant, which opened in 2020, closed on Dec. 22, marketing manager Emily Wirley of the Kimco Realty Corp. told the Sun Sentinel. Kimco operates the Dania Pointe shopping and entertainment complex, where Ocean One was located.

The only location remaining, according to Ocean One’s website, is the original restaurant in Las Vegas, which has been open for 15 years.

The brand did not announce its closing on its social media but did respond briefly to questions about the closings on a Facebook post Dec. 19. When asked by curious customers why the restaurants were closing, the response was “For reasons we prefer to keep private.”

