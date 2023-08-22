Restaurant known for free pie closes another location. How many are left in Kentucky?

Another Kentucky location of a once-popular chain restaurant apparently has closed.

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar at 815 Eastern Bypass in Richmond closed after last weekend. The web site for the Nashville-based chain no longer lists Richmond and a message on the restaurant’s phone said, “This location is closed.”

It’s the second local location to close this summer.

In June, the last Lexington O’Charley’s closed on Harrodsburg Road and remains empty.

At one time there were several O’Charley’s restaurants in Lexington but they have since closed. The Richmond Road location, which closed in 2020, was demolished in March to make way for a new 7 Brew coffee drive-thru kiosk and a new Slim Chickens restaurant.

O’Charley’s, known for free pie Wednesday’s, chicken tenders and more, still has several locations in Kentucky but none are left in Lexington or Richmond.

A Nicholasville Road O’Charley’s location also closed in 2020, along with one in Frankfort.

The Tennessee-based chain, which began in Nashville in 1971, was known for its chicken tenders, rolls and free slices of pie on Wednesday. At one point there were more than 200 locations in 17 states.

How many O’Charley’s are open in Kentucky?

There are 11 open O’Charley’s restaurants left in Kentucky. According to the O’Charley’s web site, the Kentucky locations remaining include Danville, Georgetown, Bowling Green, Cold Spring, Elizabethtown, Florence, Hopkinsville, Owensboro, Paducah, Shiveley and Louisville.

