Restaurant leftovers being converted to biogas outside Paris
In an effort to reduce waste, Parisian restaurants are turning to a waste management company that turns their table waste and leftovers into biogas.
In an effort to reduce waste, Parisian restaurants are turning to a waste management company that turns their table waste and leftovers into biogas.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday rejected a request by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt that his state's National Guard be exempt from a Pentagon requirement that all military members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Stitt, a Republican, had asked Austin in early November to suspend the mandate for members of the Oklahoma Guard. A spokesman for Stitt, Charlie Hannema, said in response to Austin's rejection letter that the governor “maintains his position” that he is commander in chief of the Oklahoma Guard while they are on Title 32 status, meaning while they are on active duty under state control but with pay and benefits provided by the federal government.
Capital gains taxes on real estate and property can be reduced when you sell your home, up to certain tax limits, if you meet the requirements.
Like a much, much, much easier version of ranch.
Honestly, this ruined shrimp for me forever.View Entire Post ›
Between work, picking up the kids, cleaning, working out, and everything else on our plates, sometimes, all we want to do is make a quick, delicious meal for dinner instead of a two-hour preparation session. Luckily, Giada De Laurentiis may have solved our ticking time problem with a savory meatball recipe straight from our dreams. […]
Keep dinner light and cozy with these top-rated brothy soups. Whether you love a bowl full of fresh veggies or a simple chicken noodle soup, these recipes will have something for your cravings. To take these recipes up a notch, try making your own broth or check out our tips on buying the best broth at the grocery store.
The cookbook author and host's festive, chocolate-topped chestnut pavlova is the kind of joyful excess we could all use this year—without that much effort.
These are the 12 best deals on cookware, bakeware, and other essential tools.
Don't leave without these must-try items!View Entire Post ›
Stick this magnetic cheat sheet onto your fridge and use it to air fry pretty much anything.
I don't know about you, but I'd return the $9 nachos right back.View Entire Post ›
Heidi Klum shows off her super-toned legs and abs in a mesh bodysuit in a new BTS Instagram video. Going on long outdoor runs in NYC keeps her fit.
Ben’s DeliThe Jewish festival of Hanukkah is synonymous with many things nonedible: the menorah, spinning dreidels, the number eight, iconic folk songs, unusually long-burning oil, and, of course, the rededication of the Second Temple at Jerusalem during the Maccabean uprising against a Hellenistic empire.But for many Jews, it’s all about the food.Aside from the usual holiday staples like matzo ball soup, brisket, roasted chicken, and challah bread, Hanukkah prominently features oily fried treat
Latke cooking hacks, like using pre-shredded potatoes or using a blender, will save you time.
One of the most exciting things about roasting a ham is the guarantee of leftovers. I’m sure with enough training and perseverance it’s possible to finish off an entire ham in a single sitting, but outside of winning a bet, what would be the point? Each and every ham that comes into your life should be allowed to delight you in myriad ways, and we’ve got ideas for how to make the most of every morsel. No sad microwaved ham slabs for you! You deserve nothing but good things, and, as always, ham i
The varied culinary traditions of Hanukkah
If you’re looking for new recipes to try this Hanukkah, these crispy latkes are a perfect candidate.
The all-season composite camper sits on a Ford 350 chassis and quickly dispatches moderate climbs.
It is the one time of the year when I break away from my regular chocolate chip routine to try something with a little spice or a hint of orange.
She is beauty, she is grace, she is…a holiday-ready gingerbread loaf topped with swoops and swirls of tangy, sweet cream cheese frosting. If over-spiced...