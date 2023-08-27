Restaurant mass shooting leaves man dead and six others injured, Kentucky cops say

A man was killed in a mass shooting at a Kentucky restaurant that also left six others injured, police say.

The shooting happened at 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Southern Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Louisville, police said in a news briefing streamed by WLKY.

Officers went to the restaurant after reports of multiple gunshot victims, police said. One man, who WAVE 3 identified as 37-year-old Terrance Bethel, was pronounced dead at the scene, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said.

Four gunshot victims had non-life-threatening injuries, while another person is in critical condition, police said. A sixth victim was injured in a fall.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police said it involved people inside and outside the restaurant.

No one is in custody as of Sunday morning and police have not identified any suspects.

The restaurant was hosting its “Southern’s Last Rodeo” event to mark its closing before a move to a new location.

“Pull up this Saturday night and help us close this chapter out,” the restaurant said prior to the event, which began four hours before the shooting.

It has not publicly commented on the shooting.

