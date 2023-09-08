Restaurant Owner Confronts Alleged ‘Dine and Dash’ Customer

The confrontation between a Florida restaurant manager and a customer accused of not paying for her beer was captured on video. The footage was posted on Facebook to shame customers who allegedly “dine and dash.” In the case of the alleged “dine and dasher,” restaurant owner Ken Brackins asked the woman to pay her tab but she says her pitcher of beer was blown over by the wind, so she should not have to pay. Inside Edition’s Ann Mercogliano has more.

