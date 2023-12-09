Restaurant owner gets probation in sales tax case

Dec. 9—A Saegertown restaurant owner will serve two years of probation for pleading guilty to failing to turn over more than $30,000 in state sales taxes.

Rose A. Powell, 59, of Saegertown received the probationary sentence Friday from Crawford County Court President Judge John Spataro after pleading guilty in county court in August to two counts of failing to remit sales tax or file a return.

In 2022, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General charged Powell with collecting but failing to turn over $32,618.73 in Pennsylvania's 6 percent sales tax. Powell collected the money from Feb. 1, 2018, to Aug. 22, 2022, at the Pizza Villa in Saegertown, according to the Attorney General's office.

Powell initially was charged in October 2022 with one count each of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and two counts of failing to remit sales tax or file a return.

In August of this year, Powell pleaded guilty to the two counts of failing to remit sales tax or file a return in a plea deal with the Attorney General's Office with the theft charge not prosecuted.

At Friday's sentencing hearing, Heather Serrano, a deputy Attorney General, told the court the recommended sentence was one year of probation on each count of failing to remit sales tax as Powell has taken multiple steps toward payment.

Powell has paid $22,000 toward the tax and agreed to make $500 monthly payments for the remaining $10,618.73 balance. Powell also is current on taxes and filings with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, Serrano said.

Spataro agreed with the sentencing recommendation, giving Powell a total of 24 months of probation with no fine, but ordering full restitution.

Spataro's order also said probation could end after 14 months if Powell was fully compliant and restitution was paid in full.

