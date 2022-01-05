Restaurant owner reportedly thwarts attempted robbery by shooting suspect, coroner says
An unidentified man died Tuesday evening as a result of a shooting at the Asian Best Chinese and Thai Cuisine Restaurant at 15 N.Penn St. in York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.
A news release said the restaurant's owner reportedly shot the man as he was attempting an armed robbery.
The man immediately died at the scene at about 6:50 p.m.
The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy.
York City Police are investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
