Restaurant owner reportedly thwarts attempted robbery by shooting suspect, coroner says

An unidentified man died Tuesday evening as a result of a shooting at the Asian Best Chinese and Thai Cuisine Restaurant at 15 N.Penn St. in York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

A news release said the restaurant's owner reportedly shot the man as he was attempting an armed robbery.

The man immediately died at the scene at about 6:50 p.m.

The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy.

York City Police are investigating the shooting.

