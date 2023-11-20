Restaurant owner shoots unarmed teen trying to steal tip jar, Pennsylvania cops say

The owner of a Pennsylvania restaurant was arrested after shooting a teenager who was trying to steal a tip jar, police say.

The shooting happened at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Hook Fish and Chicken in Stowe Township, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

A 15-year-old boy approached the counter and the 39-year-old owner began taking his order, police said in a Nov. 19 news release. The teen then reached over the counter and took the plastic tip jar before trying to leave the restaurant.

That’s when the owner raised a pistol and fired multiple shots at the teen, police said. The boy was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

An investigation revealed the 15-year-old was unarmed and never made threats toward the restaurant owner, according to the news release.

The owner was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault, police said.

Stowe Township is a northwest suburb of Pittsburgh.

