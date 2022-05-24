Restaurant owner shot in face with air rifle dies, NC cops say. 2 relatives charged

A 60-year-old grandmother died after she was shot in the face with an air rifle, officials said.

Now, the woman’s son and grandson are charged in her death, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

The charges stem from May 6, when deputies reported responding to a home in Hendersonville, roughly 25 miles south of the mountain tourist destination of Asheville.

“First responders arrived to find Ms. Paulette Clark with serious head and face trauma,” Sheriff Lowell S. Griffin said May 23 during a news conference. “At the time, deputies and investigators were told that the assailant was unknown.”

The sheriff’s office started an investigation before Clark died on May 13. During her autopsy, officials discovered she had died after an object went past her eye during the assault and injured her brain, according to the sheriff.

Clark is remembered as a longtime waitress who eventually fulfilled a dream of owning a restaurant, according to WLOS. She ran the Dixie Diner, where a photo shows a memorial had started after the reported attack on Clark.

“She was an amazing person,” her granddaughter, Jordan Collins, told WLOS. “She would give anyone the shirt off her back.”

But on May 6, officials said her grandson Austin Amos Kennedy Byrnside and son Maurice Jones Jr. plotted to rob her.

“Byrnside used the butt of an air rifle to assault Mrs. Clark as well as discharging the air rifle in close proximity into Mrs. Clark’s eye,” Griffin said. “The projectile from the air rifle traveled past her eye and lodged in her brain.”

Weeks later, Byrnside is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The 22-year-old’s uncle — 42-year-old Jones — is also facing the conspiracy charge.

The two were arrested and taken into custody at the Henderson County jail. An investigation was ongoing as of May 23, officials said.

