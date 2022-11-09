Restaurant owner to trial over state sales tax issue

Nov. 9—A Saegertown restaurant owner is scheduled to go on trial for allegedly failing to turn over more than $30,000 in state sales taxes.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General alleges Rose A. Powell, 58, of Saegertown, collected but failed to turn over $32,618.73 in Pennsylvania's 6 percent sales tax that she collected from customers at her restaurant.

The office alleges the money was collected between Feb. 1, 2018, and Aug. 22 of this year at the Pizza Villa in Saegertown.

On Monday, Rose waived her right to a preliminary hearing on one count each of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and failing to remit sales tax or file a return. By waiving her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver, she automatically was ordered held for trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

According to the arrest affidavit filed in the case, Powell told investigators both in January 2020 and May 2022 that she is responsible to file and pay the tax for the restaurant to Pennsylvania.

The affidavit said Powell admitted to investigators she co-mingled collected sales tax with her sales revenue in one bank account and used the money to pay other expenses at the business instead of turning over the tax money.

Powell also failed to file required tax returns after making promises to do so at both interviews, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said a state Revenue Enforcement Collections agent met with Powell several times in 2017 about tax filing and payment requirements, and even attempted to get the business on a deferred payment plan.

After giving Powell multiple opportunities to come into compliance to no avail, the matter was referred to criminal investigation for further enforcement in February 2018, the affidavit said.

Records show the sales tax license for the business was revoked on April 14, 2009, due to unpaid taxes, and she was notified by mail, the affidavit said.

Story continues

On Aug. 23, 2017, Powell was served with a second notice of the revocation by the Revenue Enforcement Collections agent, but Powell continued to collect the sales tax and spent the tax money on other business expenses, the affidavit said.

Powell remains free on her own recognizance awaiting trial during the March 2023 term of county criminal court.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.