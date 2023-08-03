Restaurant patron calls 911 after seeing off-duty Ga. deputy drinking, driving patrol car

A deputy resigned after officials said she was seen driving her patrol car after consuming alcoholic beverages.

Monroe County Sheriff officials said Deputy Hannah Hile was at a restaurant in Bibb County.

Officials confirmed that Hile was off duty; however, she was using her assigned patrol car.

While at the restaurant, authorities said she consumed a couple of alcoholic beverages.

A patron told authorities she left after being there for around three hours. The patron followed her and called Bibb County 911, who notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

A Monroe County Sergeant then went to Hile’s home and administered a breathalyzer test in which she registered a .01, under the legal limit.

“Although she did not violate any laws of Georgia, she did violate our policy,” officials said.

Hile was given three days suspension without pay and the loss of her patrol vehicle for 45 days.

She ultimately resigned from her position at the department.

Hile was not charged with any crime in this incident.

