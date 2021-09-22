Restaurant Payments Firm Toast Prices Shares at $40 Each to Beat IPO Target

Crystal Tse and Katie Roof
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Toast Inc., which helps restaurants handle payments, raised $870 million in an initial public offering priced above a marketed range.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Boston-based company sold 21.7 million shares Tuesday for $40 each, according to a statement confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. Toast had marketed the shares for $34 to $36 apiece, a target it had raised on Monday from $30 to $33.

Toast has a market value of close to $20 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accounting for employee stock options and restricted stock units, the company would have a fully diluted value of more than $22 billion.

Toast’s software allows diners to order online, in person or over their phones. Restaurants can also use the guest data it captures to craft loyalty and marketing programs.

Incorporated in 2011, the company’s platform was used by about 48,000 restaurants as of June 30 and had processed more than $38 billion in gross payments over the previous 12 months.

Toast’s losses and revenue roughly doubled to a net loss of $235 million on revenue of $704 million for the first six months of 2021, compared with a year earlier.

After the IPO, owners of the company’s Class B shares will hold 99.5% of the shareholder voting power in the company, according to the filings. The Class B shares carry 10 votes apiece, compared to one vote each for the Class A shares sold in the IPO.

Toast’s three largest investors are Tiger Global PIP, Bessemer Venture Partners and Technology Investment Dining Group, or their affiliates, according to the filings.

The IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Toast shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TOST.

(Updates with confirmation of pricing in first and second paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Six Economic Headaches Pile Up in U.K. for BOE and Rishi Sunak

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Britain’s economic difficulties are multip

  • WeWork to Start Trading in October, Two Years After IPO Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork Cos. plans to begin trading its shares around Oct. 21 on the New York Stock Exchange, nearing the end of a years-long journey to the public markets.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berli

  • Market Is Signaling That It’s Fretting Over More Than Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks had their worst day in months on Monday and lots of fingers pointed to angst over China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis. Had the Chinese property developer been the sole cause of the rout, reasoning holds that more heavily indebted companies should have faced the brunt of the selling. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jean

  • Top U.S. trade official to have meeting with WTO chief on Wednesday

    Tai spoke by telephone earlier this month with the head of the WTO and acknowledged the "difficult logistical challenges" facing the upcoming WTO conference. The global trade watchdog is due to hold a ministerial conference of its 164 members in November and December, which is set to be a critical test of Okonjo-Iweala's leadership.

  • Twitter in $810 Million Settlement of Shareholder Suit on Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. agreed to pay $809.5 million to settle a shareholder class action lawsuit that accused the social media company of painting an overly rosy picture of its future.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Com

  • Why This Investor Is Buying More Caterpillar Stock

    Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, tries to buy low and sell high and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) presents an opportunity to buy low, she said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What To Know: Caterpillar is down more than 25% from its highs and Link thinks "demand is going to be off the charts." The stock is a restructuring and rising free cash flow story so margins should hold and the company is going to generate free cash flow

  • Wake up and smell the coffee ... made in the United States

    Farmer David Armstrong recently finished planting what is likely the most challenging crop his family has ever cultivated since his ancestors started farming in 1865 - 20,000 coffee trees. Except Armstrong is not in the tropics of Central America - he is in Ventura, California, just 60 miles (97 km) away from downtown Los Angeles. "I guess now I can say I am a coffee farmer!" he said, after planting the last seedlings of high-quality varieties of arabica coffee long cultivated in sweltering equatorial climates.

  • Philippines lower house approves VAT for big tech firms

    The Philippines' lower house of Congress has approved a bill imposing taxes on tech giants like Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Youtube, and Netflix.

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • Facebook wraps up deals with Australia media firms, TV broadcaster SBS not included

    Facebook Inc has told Australian publishers it has stopped negotiating licencing deals, an email to the industry seen by Reuters showed, a move which came just six months after the passing of a law designed to make tech giants pay for news content. While Facebook has announced deals with most of the country's largest news outlets, some media companies including TV broadcaster SBS have been left out in the cold, raising questions about the scope and effectiveness of the law. The Special Broadcasting Service, or SBS, one of Australia's five national free-to-air broadcasters and the country's main source of foreign language news, said Facebook declined to enter negotiations despite months of attempts and that it was surprised and disappointed.

  • Why Cosmos, Tezos, and FTX tokens Are Experiencing Sharp Sell-offs Today

    Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM), Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ), and FTX (CRYPTO: FTT) are down 17.12%, 22.26%, and 11.02%, respectively, in the past 24 hours as of 2:54 p.m. EDT. First, chairman Gary Gensler of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Sept. 14 that many DeFi tokens were trading as securities, thus requiring regulation.

  • John, Jenny Paulson to Divorce in Latest Billionaire Split

    (Bloomberg) -- John and Jenny Paulson are divorcing after more than 20 years of marriage, the latest split involving a billionaire family that’s set to reshape one of the world’s largest self-made fortunes.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Me

  • Senior Republican Dismisses Default Risk, Says Treasury Can Act

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate’s top Republican on the Banking Committee is dismissing the threat of the federal government defaulting on debt, arguing the Treasury would act to prioritize debt payments and delay others if necessary.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scoote

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets with a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Le

  • Citi, JPMorgan Seen Evading Evergrande Crisis in China Push

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks appear to be sidestepping any fallout from the crisis at indebted developer China Evergrande Group that sparked a widespread selloff in stocks this week. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy

  • Shell Investors Get Surprise $7 Billion Payout on Shale Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders will get an unexpected $7 billion payout after the company promised to give them three quarters of the proceeds from the sale of Permian shale oil fields to ConocoPhillips. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon,

  • U.S. Treasury sanctions crypto exchange SUEX

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what the sanctions from the U.S. Treasury could mean for cryptocurrencies.&nbsp;

  • Philip Morris (PM) Strives to Expand IQOS & Beyond Nicotine

    Philip Morris (PM) is gaining from growing consumer acceptance for IQOS devices. It is on track with the expansion of Beyond Nicotine products to support inhaled therapeutics.

  • With economy strong, Taiwan central bank likely to stand pat again on rates: Reuters poll

    Taiwan's central bank will likely keep its policy rate at a record low this week as the economy benefits from global demand for technology thanks to the work-from-home trend and a well-controlled COVID-19 situation at home, a Reuters poll showed. The central bank is expected to leave the benchmark discount rate unchanged at 1.125% on Thursday at its quarterly meeting, all 25 economists in the poll said, after holding fire at its past five meetings. Taiwan's export-reliant economy has been supported by global demand for tech products from an increasing number of people working and studying from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been further helped by a worldwide economic recovery as major economies like the United State emerge from lockdown.

  • Oil rises over 1% after report of big draw in U.S. crude stocks

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 89 cents, or 1.3%, to $71.38 a barrel at 0516 GMT, adding to a 35 cent gain from Tuesday. "Crude is supported by API weekly report which noted a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil stocks," said Ravindra Rao, vice president of commodities at Kotak Securities.