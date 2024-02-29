A restaurant with Pennsylvania locations is offering free beer on Leap Day

(WHTM)– Leap Days don’t always come around, so what better way to celebrate than to go get some free beer that a Pennsylvania-based restaurant is offering?

Customers at Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar will be able to get a free beer or a 12oz. domestic bottle as long as they have a valid ID at all of the eatery’s locations on Leap Day which is Thursday, Feb. 29.

“We’ve had the ‘Free Beer Tomorrow’ sign hanging in many of our restaurants for years,” CEO of Primanti Bros. Adam Golomb said. “Well, tomorrow is finally here.”

Below is a list of Primanti Bros. locations in Central Pennsylvania:

Camp Hill – 3745 Capital City Mall Dr.

Hershey – 131 W Chocolate Ave.

York – 2151 S Queen St

Lancaster – 1659 Lititz Pike

Hanover -100 W Eisenhower Dr

Chambersburg – 983 Norland Ave.

The free beer giveaway is only available while supplies last.

