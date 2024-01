During the pandemic, chef Kevin Aydelott got the motivation he needed to start his own business. “I’d been wanting to do my own business for a while. I was actually furloughed from my job for nine months, and I had a lot of time to think,” said Aydelott, CEO of The Cultivated Pig. Aydelott called in his best friend, Jimmy Fox, and the duo started The Cultivated Pig.

View comments