Restaurant scored low, closed for fly infestation in latest Fort Worth inspections

One restaurant was closed due to unsanitary conditions, including a fly infestation, in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data.

There were 19 inspections from July 9 to July 15.

Fort Worth inspections are based on a demerit-score system. Restaurants receiving more than 30 demerits are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

Ocean Seafood Market at 3835 Chesser Boyer Road received 46 demerits, the only restaurant to receive over 30. It was closed due to “posing a public health risk due to unsanitary conditions” and a fly infestation, according to city data.

Ocean Seafood Market had a follow-up inspection, receiving 29 demerits. The restaurant was warned that it would be cited if a food manager is not on site at all times.

East Food Mart at 2740 Sandy Lane was the only other restaurant to have a follow-up inspection, receiving 22 demerits.

Ol South Pancake House at 1509 South University Drive received 26 demerits and was temporarily closed while food was being discarded and the walk-in cooler was receiving maintenance. The restaurant was allowed to reopen after the walk-in cooler began blowing at the correct temperature.

Little Caesars Pizza at 2977 Precinct Line Road Suite 209 received 13 demerits and was told it must update a health inspector with the cleanliness of the store within one week of an inspection. The restaurant was warned that if there was no improvement, citations may be issued.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for July 9th - July 15th, 2023. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.