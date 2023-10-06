New restaurant set to bring unique tea concoctions, healthy food to Placer County. Here’s where

A Chico-based restaurant specializing in unique tea concoctions and fresh food is expanding to Rocklin, opening its newest location this week.

Tea Bar and Fusion Kitchen, a tea bar and restaurant also known as “TBar,” will open to the public Friday at 6694 Lonetree Blvd. Suite 500, next to Cinemark Century Blue Oaks Theatres.

The Rocklin restaurant marks the fifth location for the Northern California chain and the second in the capital region; the other is in midtown Sacramento, at 2700 Capitol Ave.

TBar’s main attraction is its dozens of tea drinks that range from sparkling teas, frozen tea lattes, blended tea sorbets and fruit-infused creations. Tapioca pearls are available to add to drinks for an extra charge.

The menu also includes customizable wraps and bowls where customers can choose their protein and dressing. Bowls start at $13 and wraps start at $12. Vegetarian options such as grilled ginger tofu and impossible meatballs are available.

Small plates include hummus, loaded avocado toast and miso soup, and customers can choose between a rotating seasonal selection of desserts and treats.

“Rocklin is the perfect community for the TBar,” said CEO and co-founder Lance Blanshei in a phone call with The Sacramento Bee. “It’s an ideal community, and we’re really excited to open up what we think is going to be our flagship store.”

After its grand opening Friday, TBar will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“So far, the response has been phenomenal, and everyone was really wowed by the store,” Blanshei said.