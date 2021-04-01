Restaurant shooting makes third shooting in Cumberland this month

Apr. 1—A man was injured after being shot Tuesday night at a Mexican restaurant in Cumberland, according to Cobb County police.

Willie Snelson, 36, was conscious and alert when police found him shot at Cinco Mexican Cantina, located in the Akers Mill Square shopping center on Akers Mill Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to a CCPD news release.

Officers responded at approximately 9:23 p.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting. Witnesses on scene told police the shooting was the result of a verbal dispute and physical altercation, according to police.

"Suspect information is currently unknown," the release says, and anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call CCPD at (770) 499-3945.

The incident is the third shooting in the Cumberland area this month. Four people were injured in a shooting outside Cumberland Mall last Tuesday. Three men have been charged in that incident.

And a 12-year-old boy was shot on March 15 in the parking lot of Parkway Pointe, home to Main Event Atlanta and an AMC movie theater.