Restaurant that took share of waiters’ tips — while paying them $3 an hour — must return money: Labor Department

A South Carolina restaurant must pay nearly $76,000 worth of back wages to 10 employees after illegally forcing them to share their tips with the owner and manager, the U.S. Department of Labor said Monday.

An investigation into Sarku Hibachi Grill & Buffet found that the eatery was pocketing a portion of the money that customers gave to its servers, who were paid an hourly wage of $3 or less, authorities said. As a result, those employees ended up working for less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, according to the agency.

The restaurant, located in Surfside Beach, also failed to keep a record of cooks’ work hours, the Department of Labor said.

“Restaurant workers are essential workers. They work hard for their tips and rely on them to pay their bills and feed their families,” said Jamie Benefiel, director of the agency’s Wage and Hour Division District in Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina is one of a handful of states that do not have minimum wage laws. It must follow the federal law, which allows employers to pay as little as $2.13 an hour to tipped workers as long as the tips and hourly wages add up to $7.25 or more.

“Restaurant owners must understand that keeping workers’ tips or requiring workers to share tips with managers or supervisors is illegal,” Benefiel said. “The U.S. Department of Labor is just a phone call away, should any restaurant worker, manager or owner need clarification on that matter, or have questions about tip and wage requirements.”