Restaurant updates, 32-year-old cold case, housing development: Top Stories

Access to healthy fresh food is about to get a little easier as Coastal Foodshed has found a new home at Kilburn Mill. This new hub will help the non-profit increase its ability to serve more local farmers and get healthy food to the tables of residents of Greater New Bedford.

Marques Houtman, a 1997 New Bedford High graduate has been named a nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024. On the same land where his ancestors had stepped, Houtman created his own path as a trailblazer for African, specifically Cape Verdean, basketball.

A rendering of the proposed terrace envisioned. Permitting and planning are still in progress.

Cove Surf and Turf owner-chef Jesse DeSouza thinks an elevated terrace providing views of Clarks Cove will be an asset to his restaurant and the city.

The terrace will be a second-story extension of the restaurant's dining area with a seating capacity of about 90. It will be about 25-feet tall, exceeding the 18-foot limit set by city zoning ordinance, and about 85-feet long by 23-feet wide. It will be attached to the east side of the existing restaurant with access to restrooms and a service room on the deck, according to the plans.

And the city Zoning Board of Appeals agrees that it would be an asset, voting unanimously to grant variances and a special permit for the project at its Jan. 18 meeting.

Dinner with a view: Cove Surf and Turf's proposes new terrace

Here's a rendering of the 10@8th apartment building.

Construction of 52 new rental apartments providing affordable housing for low and moderate-income working families is ready to begin, Alinea Capital Partners announced. They are the real estate development and investment firm behind the 10@dhudson

When completed, the project will be the largest new construction project built downtown in 38 years, according to a press release from Alinea Capital Partners. Completion is currently expected in mid-2025.

There will be 12 one-bedroom apartments, 36 two-bedroom apartments, and four three-bedroom apartments.

Housing: A 52-unit apartment development will replace a former RMV in New Bedford

Former judge, Douglas J. Darnbrough

Anonymous notes alleging a sexual relationship between a New Bedford District Court judge and a Bristol County prosecutor are the basis for an appeal of a man's indecent assault and battery conviction.

The two appeals could potentially impact all of the cases in which the former judge, Douglas J. Darnbrough, and the assistant Bristol County District attorney identified in the anonymous notes, both participated in.

However, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, the Massachusetts Trial Court had investigated the allegations and found no evidence of the relationship.

Appeals case: 'No evidence' of alleged affair between New Bedford judge, prosecutor

A sketch of the suspect, which was printed in local news sources in 1991.

The killer of a 20-year-old Rhode Island man in New Bedford in 1991 has been identified by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Cold Case Unit, closing the 32-year-old case.

The victim, Brent Davis, who was from Newport, R.I., was gunned down at the Brickenwood Housing Project in New Bedford on Oct. 25, 1991.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Cold Case Unit identified the killer as Claudio Jorge, according to a press release.

Cold case: Bristol County DA's Office ID's killer in 32-year-old murder of Newport, RI, man

Renderings show what The Black Whale's new patio will look like when renovations are completed in April.

The Black Whale will be undergoing a major renovation of the outdoor patio area to enhance the guest experience by April 1.

The Black Whale prides itself on the three pillars business: food, service, and ambiance. With the renovation of the outdoor patio, they aim to enhance all three aspects, according to William Silverstein, the general manager.

The addition of multiple heating systems also promises to make The Black Whale's outdoor dining experience comfortable for guests for most of the year.

Restaurant news: The Black Whale prepares a major renovation to its restaurant.

