Restaurant worker accuses ex-bosses of age discrimination, threats over crash

Jan. 26—A former employee of the Horno restaurant in downtown Santa Fe has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the business's owners of fostering a hostile workplace and firing her because of her age.

Blanca Recinos, 60, also alleges in her complaint co-owner Heather Sellers crashed into her vehicle in October 2021 while driving drunk on Interstate 25 and that Sellers' husband, co-owner David Sellers, warned Recinos she would lose her job if she pressed charges.

Recinos alleges in her lawsuit she was subjected to age-based harassment from co-workers on a daily basis.

The lawsuit asks the court to find Horno discriminated against her and to award her lost wages plus interest and benefits dating back to her firing May 31, 2022.

According to the complaint, an altercation with another employee led to Recinos' termination. Recinos slipped and spilled something on the woman's shoes May 30, 2022, the lawsuit says. The woman responded by throwing hot water in her face, the complaint alleges.

When she complained to David Sellers, it says, he sent her home and then fired her the following day after telling her "there was nothing on the cameras" to back her story.

David Sellers says Recinos' allegations are false.

"She's just mad because she was the one let go because she was the one causing problems," he said in an interview.

Her altercation with the other employee was the last straw, he said, adding, "I have video of it."

Asked about his wife's crash, David Sellers said it was "completely unrelated" and declined to comment.

Heather Sellers did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office arrested Heather Sellers on charges of aggravated DWI and careless driving following a crash on I-25 just before 1 a.m. Oct. 17, 2021. According to documents filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, deputies believe Sellers' 2017 BMW rear-ended Recinos' 2002 Honda CRV on northbound I-25 between Santa Fe and Eldorado.

The Sellers live in Eldorado, while Recinos lives in Rowe.

Recinos' car was on its side in the median and sustained "heavy damage," according to sheriff's office reports. Sellers' vehicle was off the road in the trees. Both drivers were being treated by emergency medical responders when a deputy arrived, a report says.

Heather Sellers smelled of alcohol, according to a report, but initially told deputies she was headed home from the restaurant and had not had any alcohol. She said she had crashed into a vehicle that was stopped in the right lane of the roadway.

Sellers performed poorly on the roadside sobriety tests and was arrested, while Recinos was taken to a local hospital, the report says.

The sheriff's office filed a criminal complaint Oct. 18, 2021. Under a District Attorney's Office policy instituted several years ago, prosecutors dismissed the case the same day "pending further investigation." It could have been refiled but never was.

District Attorney's Office spokesman Nathan Lederman first wrote in an email the office declined to prosecute the case in August 2022 because it was missing evidence from the sheriff's office.

He wrote in a subsequent email staff determined video from a deputy's body camera had been submitted in June 2022, but they weren't previously aware of this due to a system issue.

"Our office became aware of the submitted body worn camera footage as we looked into this inquiry," he wrote.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Tuesday his office had received a request Oct. 19, 2021, for evidence in the DWI case. At the time, the duty fell to a deputy, who didn't initially fulfill the request.

Mendoza said the sheriff's department found evidence requests were placing a heavy burden on deputies, so the agency instead put its records department in charge of the task.

The District Attorney's Office sent a second request June 6, 2022, after the new process was implemented, Mendoza said, and the evidence was provided June 28.

Lederman wrote in an email the District Attorney's Office planned to meet with the sheriff's office to discuss a new software system "that integrates records and digital discovery and works across different systems. It is our hope that a shared system ... will mitigate these issues in the future."

In an interview in Spanish, Recinos — a Guatemala native who has lived in the U.S. for 25 years — said the crash totaled her vehicle, and she didn't have insurance. David Sellers gave her $6,000 to cover the loss of the car and paid two of her medical bills, she said, but he also warned her not to speak about the crash at work.

She had pain in her lung, foot and shoulder after the crash, she said.

A local chiropractic clinic filed a civil lawsuit against her in September, alleging it had treated her for "work related injuries," and she still owed $6,416 for the care.

She'd worked for the Sellers for about 10 months before being fired, Recinos said, and they initially treated her well.

"I worked for them seven days a week," she said, adding, "on Sundays, I cleaned their house. They considered me like family before the accident."

Santa Fe New Mexican reporter Margaret O'Hara contributed to this report.