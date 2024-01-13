Restaurant worker hurt at Fort Worth hotel sues, claims gas smell 90 minutes before blast

A Dallas County judge has signed a temporary restraining order preventing cleanup of debris at the Sandman Signature Hotel for seven days to preserve evidence due to a lawsuit from a Musume restaurant employee injured in Monday’s explosion.

José Mira from Dallas filed his lawsuit, which alleges gross negligence on the part of the hotel, restaurant and Atmos Energy, in Dallas County Court on Friday, his lawyers said Saturday in a news release.

Mira is suing Atmos Energy Corporation, Musume restaurant and the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel along with the companies that own and manage the hotel — Northland Properties Corporation and Sandman Management Inc.

After the explosion, the 49-year-old restaurant employee was hospitalized with breathing difficulty and a traumatic head injury, according to the release.

Mira told the Star-Telegram on Monday afternoon that he had to climb out of the rubble.

“Everything fell, the walls, the floor, everything,” he said. “It’s a miracle I’m alive.”

According to the release, Mira complained to the management about an “intense smell of natural gas, to the point of burning his eyes” around 2 p.m., about an hour and a half before the explosion. Management told him “that the smell had been noticed since the morning,” according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants failed to ensure a safe environment for their employees and that Atmos Energy breached its “nondelegable duty” to “safely provide natural gas to Musume Restaurant.”

A strong odor of natural gas filled downtown after the explosion. Fire Chief Jim Davis told the city council Tuesday that investigators were trying to determine whether the explosion caused the gas leak or the gas leak caused the explosion.

On Friday, Atmos Energy wrapped up its investigation into the explosion and said it found no indication its gas lines and equipment caused the blast.

Photos of the Sandman Signature Hotel on Saturday show the progress that’s been made on cleaning up the area in the days since the explosion.

The temporary restraining order against cleanup at the explosion site signed by the Dallas County district court judge is intended to preserve evidence pertinent to Mira’s case.

“Having considered the Motion and the relief requested therein, is of the opinion that Plaintiff has shown that irreparable harm would occur if the debris from the explosion site at or near the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel are cleaned up or removed,” the temporary restraining order states.

Mira’s lawyers are bringing in a cause and origin expert to investigate “where, how, and why the explosion occurred,” according to the release.

“We are going to do this the right way,” said Eric Marye of the Marye Law Firm in the release. “My client, and everyone involved, deserves to have the truth brought to light.”

Mira declined to speak with the Star-Telegram on Saturday morning.

He is asking for over $1 million in damages, but the amount of monetary relief will be determined by a jury if the case goes to trial, according to the lawsuit.

