Restaurant worker shot while trying to sell phone, police say
This happened at the Riverpark shopping center in Sugar Land, and you'll never guess how the suspects were caught.
This happened at the Riverpark shopping center in Sugar Land, and you'll never guess how the suspects were caught.
It's true! Layne's Chicken Fingers will open its first Houston-area outpost in Katy with more to come.
Also, Tyrone Crawford's official retirement, Commissioner Goodell expects full stadiums, and Tony Romo tees up another go at making the cut.
UPDATE, 6:06 PM PT: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that it was “verifiably false” that he traveled with a 17-year-old female after a New York Times report that he was under investigation. “People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case,” he said. He said […]
India is offering more than $1 billion in cash to each semiconductor company that sets up manufacturing units in the country as it seeks to build on its smartphone assembly industry and strengthen its electronics supply chain, two officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' drive has helped to turn India into the world's second-biggest mobile manufacturer after China. "The government will give cash incentives of more than $1 billion to each company which will set up chip fabrication units," a senior government official told Reuters, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak with media.
No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," Fox said.
JJ Redick said he was "floored" when he was traded to the Mavericks because he believed he was going to be heading to a team in the Northeast.
Two sets of photos taken on Mars recently showcase NASA's growing efforts to explore the red planet.
Experts told Insider the vaccine will likely win US authorization, but the US may choose to donate doses to other countries.
Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained.
The actress and her fiance, Steve Kazee, have been living in a chic rental in the San Fernando Valley
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States. In a notice sent to Congress, Blinken said China had continued to “dismantle” Hong Kong’s autonomy since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, first made the determination in May 2020. As a result, Blinken said, the former British colony does not warrant U.S. trade and financial perks it had enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge from Beijing that it would enjoy significant autonomy for 50 years.
Three weeks ago I took part in a television debate about the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to publicly reveal the racism they claimed to have suffered as members of the Royal Family, and the impact on their mental health. Since then I have been subjected to relentless racism myself on social media. I haven’t announced it (like the former Arsenal player Thierry Henry did this week when he publicly quit social media, in response to anonymous racist bullying) but I have been forced to step away from Twitter and Facebook myself, because it was getting too much. I am a strong person, but I am not made of steel. These are just the past few weeks of my own, very much lived experience of racism in Britain. But the report just released by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities tells a very different story. The Commission, which was created by Boris Johnson after the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said there was no evidence of institutional racism in Britain, and that the country was a “beacon for other white-majority countries”. That may be what the Government wants to believe, but it does a disservice to this country. If we acknowledge there is racism in Britain – as the report does – then we have to acknowledge it will find its way into institutions. The report gives a false sense of hope that our work is done and will simultaneously give social media racists the comfort to push a little bit further as they hide in plain sight. The harsh reality, though, is that social media is just a reflection of a bigger problem in society. These people are your co-workers, they are even a parent at the school gate. Not all racism is caught on camera. Not all racism is a black man lying on the ground with a knee on his neck. It comes in many forms. Between myself and friends we have dozens of examples of where we have faced institutional racism throughout our lives: in some of their cases, losing out in the workplace and restricted opportunities. The point about covert racism is you know it exists because you have experienced it – but it is much harder to prove. Discussing racism is one of the most uncomfortable conversations to be had. For some people it must feel like tiptoeing around a minefield, trying not to put a foot wrong. For someone of colour, already racially battle weary, it can open all your old wounds. Your mind flashes back to all those previous incidents... only for someone to search for explanations or excuses to question your truth. It’s had me thinking about my own journey as a mixed-race person from a council house in St Werburghs in inner city Bristol in the 1980s to national breakfast television. My white British mum and Guyanese father used to prepare us for the outside world without trying to spoil our loving childhood home. I always got the impression my father, who came to England at the age of 14 and took up an engineering apprenticeship after leaving school, didn’t want us to dwell on history too much. Almost like he had lived it, so we didn’t have to. Mum was very protective over my younger brother and I. The white mother experience isn’t to be underestimated. I remember Mum started a new job working for a local wine company, it was going well until the day she popped into the office with me. We were met with that look of surprise, followed by a change in treatment, concluding in a change in job. School was the place where differences became visible to me. As well as learning the two times table I also had to teach myself quickly about what prejudice meant. Managing the many forms of racism can start at the same time as learning to tie your shoelaces.
There has been a dramatic decline in the UK's trade with its European neighbors since Britain left European Union trading rules at the end of 2020.
When Tennessee lawmakers pushed last summer to increase penalties against demonstrators demanding police reform, they did so in the name of supporting law enforcement. Support for the permitless carry bill this year reflects an uncomfortable tension between GOP leaders' tendency to heap praise on law enforcement while ignoring those same officials' criticism of legislation that would remove the last vestige of permitting requirements for most gun owners. The Tennessee debate is playing out as national leaders call for increasing gun regulation in the aftermath of two mass shootings.
A pastor said "living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations," he avoids positions that could lead to false accusations, which are rare.
The 125-acre Moskito Island, which Branson bought in 2007, is just 2.5 miles from his other private island, Necker Island.
Opponents of Myanmar’s military government declared the country’s 2008 constitution void and put forward an interim replacement charter late Wednesday in a major political challenge to the ruling junta. The moves, while more symbolic than practical, could help woo the country's armed ethnic militias to ally themselves with the mass protest movement against the military's seizure of power in February. The actions were taken by the CRPH, an underground, self-styled alternative government established by elected lawmakers who were not allowed to take their seats when the military staged the coup and ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The fashion retailer released a new statement dated March 31, that said that China was a "very important market."
Ahead of the series' upcoming fourth installment starring Keanu Reeves, here are some behind-the-scenes secrets about this beloved sci-fi movie.
Here’s what the drivers thought about the track’s condition and the weekend doubleheader in May.