🌱 Restaurants Battle Rising Gas Prices + West Ashley Vacant Lot

First, today's weather:

Rain and a t-storm; cooler. High: 64 Low: 52.

Here are the top three stories in Charleston today:

Charleston restaurants express concerns over rising fuel prices. The increased price of gasoline is reportedly cutting into their bottom line right when COVID-19 related issues seem to be resolving. Restaurants have battled supply chain shortages, labor shortages, inflated food prices, and now gas prices increasing. (WTMA) Charleston County government is looking to fill two dozen open positions on numerous boards and commissions. Applications will be accepted through Mar. 21 with the Finance Committee considering applicants on Mar. 31. The County Council will vote on the candidates Apr. 15. (WTMA) The vacant West Ashley lot was discussed by the West Ashley Revitalization Commission on Wednesday night. The lot was acquired by the City of Charleston in 2017 with different possibilities being proposed throughout its ownership. The lot is 2.5 acres located at a central entrance of West Ashley. (WCBD News 2)

Today in Charleston:

Brewery Bingo Night With Drunk Tony's Food Truck! (6:30 PM)

From my notebook:

The City of Charleston is searching for lifeguards for the summer. Applicants will be given a $200 bonus and will be paid $14 an hour. (Twitter)

The Charleston Police Department warns the community of impending heavy rain and thunderstorms. The weather could bring damaging winds. (Twitter)

Charleston is under a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert. (Twitter)

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

