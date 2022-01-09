New Restaurants, Businesses Coming In 2022: Around Morristown

MORRISTOWN, NJ — Patch reviews this past week's top stories around Greater Morristown.

New Restaurants, Businesses: What's Coming To Morristown In 2022?

This year will feature several businesses slated to open, new businesses you can check out now and potential changes around the area.

Morristown Native Becomes Town's First Black Police Chief

Darnell Richardson simply dreamed of becoming an officer in his hometown. 32 years into his career, he's now the police chief.

STOMP's Morristown Shows Postponed 1 Year Due To COVID Concerns

With the show postponed, the Mayo Performing Arts Center will reach out to ticket holders about their options.

First 2022 Babies Born At Morristown Medical, Atlantic Health

Please welcome the first babies of the year born at the Morristown, Overlook and Newton Medical Centers.

Saint Elizabeth U. To Begin Semester Remote Amid NJ COVID Surge

Saint Elizabeth University will begin the spring semester remotely because of New Jersey's surge in COVID-19 cases.

Strain On Some Morristown-Area Hospitals Rising Amid Case Surge

NJ hit its highest total of COVID hospitalizations since May 2020. Here's what to know about the Morristown area.

Candlelight Vigil In Morristown For Capitol Insurrection Jan. 6

Organizers of the 'Stand Up for Democracy' event invite people to 'fight to protect the basic freedom to vote.'

Morristown Area Gets Several Inches Of Snow As Storm Clears Up

Morris schools are closed, and free garage parking remains available for those eligible. Here's the forecast and what to know for Friday.

Morris Schools Closed For Snow Day Friday

All schools within the Morris district will be closed Friday.

Morris County's COVID Testing Center To Reopen

The appointment-only center will start administering tests Monday at the County College of Morris's Student Center.

Morris Schools Return To Class Amid 218 Active COVID Cases

The CDC hasn't yet applied reduced quarantine timeframes for K-12 schools, so the district is following conventional isolation timeframes.

