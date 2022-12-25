Here are some restaurants, businesses open on Christmas Day

Many businesses are closed on Christmas Day, but some are keeping their doors open, even if only for limited hours, to accommodate anyone who needs to grab a last-minute grocery or wants to eat out for the holiday.

Many big-box stores such as Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot and Target were open for last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve, but are shuttered for the holiday.

Options are scanty for those who need to grab some last-minute ingredients for Christmas dinner, though some grocery chains will have some stores open.

Walmart stores are closed for Christmas Day.

Pharmacies that will stay at least somewhat open include:

Most Walgreens stores will have reduced hours, but 24-hour Walgreens will remain open.

For anyone looking to grab a cup of Christmas coffee, many Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts locations will be open, but hours may vary.

Some restaurants will also be open. Chain restaurants that will be serving patrons for the holiday include Applebee's, Waffle House, Domino's, IHOP, Red Lobster, Golden Corral and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse.

Most McDonald's, Wendy's, Taco Bell and Pollo Campero locations will also be open, but hours will vary.