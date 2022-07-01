What Restaurants and Coffee Shops Are Open on July 4?

izusek / iStock.com

In case you were wondering about America’s culinary habits on the Fourth of July, here’s a number for you: An estimated 150 million hot dogs will be consumed on Uncle Sam’s birthday this year, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. That’s enough frankfurters to stretch across the United States more than five times — back and forth from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles.

More than 74 million Americans plan to barbecue this July 4, the TastingTable website reported, citing research from Spoon University.

Not everyone will join in this tradition, however. With this year’s July 4 falling on a Monday, more than 40 million Americans plan to hit the road over the long weekend — away from their back yards and grills. They and many others will be looking to chow down in a restaurant, fast-food joint or café.

Most national and regional restaurant chains will be open on July 4, along with most local, independently owned eateries. Their hours might be different, and certain locations might be closed, so it’s a good idea to call ahead before heading out.

Here’s a list of restaurants and coffee shops that will be open on the Fourth of July, based on various media reports.

Full Service/Sit-down

Applebee’s

Bahama Breeze

BJ’s Restaurants

Bob Evans

Bonefish Grill

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co

Buffalo Wild Wings

California Pizza Kitchen

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Chart House

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Chili’s

Cracker Barrel

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Denny’s

Eddie V’s

IHOP

Joe’s Crab Shack

Longhorn Steakhouse

Mastro’s Restaurants

McCormick & Schmick’s

Metro Diner

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

P.F. Chang’s

Rainforest Café

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Ruby Tuesday

Saltgrass Steak House

Seasons 52

Texas Roadhouse

The Cheesecake Factory

The Oceanaire

The Palm

Waffle House

Yard House

Fast Casual

Boston Market

Chipotle

Panera Bread

Coffee Shop/Doughnuts

Dunkin’

Starbucks

Tim Hortons

Fast Food/Drive-Thru/Delivery

Burger King

Domino’s

KFC

McDonald’s

Papa John’s

Sonic

Taco Bell

Wendy’s

