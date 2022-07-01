What Restaurants and Coffee Shops Are Open on July 4?
In case you were wondering about America’s culinary habits on the Fourth of July, here’s a number for you: An estimated 150 million hot dogs will be consumed on Uncle Sam’s birthday this year, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. That’s enough frankfurters to stretch across the United States more than five times — back and forth from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles.
See: Fourth of July Food and Drink Deals, Discounts and Freebies You Won’t Want to Miss
Find: 15 Best Fourth of July Sales on Home, Tech & Clothing
More than 74 million Americans plan to barbecue this July 4, the TastingTable website reported, citing research from Spoon University.
Not everyone will join in this tradition, however. With this year’s July 4 falling on a Monday, more than 40 million Americans plan to hit the road over the long weekend — away from their back yards and grills. They and many others will be looking to chow down in a restaurant, fast-food joint or café.
Most national and regional restaurant chains will be open on July 4, along with most local, independently owned eateries. Their hours might be different, and certain locations might be closed, so it’s a good idea to call ahead before heading out.
Live Richer Podcast: Why Inflation Is Making Your Paycheck Worth Less
Discover: July 4 BBQ 17% More Expensive Due to Inflation, Supply Chain Issues and War: Farm Bureau
Here’s a list of restaurants and coffee shops that will be open on the Fourth of July, based on various media reports.
Full Service/Sit-down
Applebee’s
Bahama Breeze
BJ’s Restaurants
Bob Evans
Bonefish Grill
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co
Buffalo Wild Wings
California Pizza Kitchen
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
Chart House
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
Chili’s
Cracker Barrel
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
Denny’s
Eddie V’s
IHOP
Joe’s Crab Shack
Longhorn Steakhouse
Mastro’s Restaurants
McCormick & Schmick’s
Metro Diner
Morton’s The Steakhouse
Olive Garden
Outback Steakhouse
P.F. Chang’s
Rainforest Café
Red Lobster
Red Robin
Ruby Tuesday
Saltgrass Steak House
Seasons 52
Texas Roadhouse
The Cheesecake Factory
The Oceanaire
The Palm
Waffle House
Yard House
Read: 7 Ways To Host a Fourth of July Party on a Budget
Fast Casual
Boston Market
Chipotle
Panera Bread
Coffee Shop/Doughnuts
Dunkin’
Starbucks
Tim Hortons
Fast Food/Drive-Thru/Delivery
Burger King
Domino’s
KFC
McDonald’s
Papa John’s
Sonic
Taco Bell
Wendy’s
More From GOBankingRates
States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving
Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These Alternative Investments
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Restaurants and Coffee Shops Are Open on July 4?