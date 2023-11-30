New restaurants galore for Fort Worth: enchiladas, BBQ, steaks — and afternoon tea

Five major restaurants will open within days in what shapes up as a busy Christmas dining season.

As usual in Fort Worth, most will specialize in beef and brisket.

But the Stockyards is also getting — this is not a misprint — afternoon tea service:

▪ La Lotería, 122 E. Exchange Ave. in Mule Alley, is opening to the public to serve afternoon tea Wednesdays through Saturdays in December.

It’s a chance for couples or families to enjoy a completely unexpected Stockyards experience in a club attached to Tannahill’s Tavern.

Afternoon tea at the Backstage Club in La Loteria is served four days a week through Dec. 23.

For $70 per person, chef Tim Love offers tea service and trays filled with items such as cucumber-Boursin sandwiches and Godiva profiteroles.

Tea service begins at 2:30 p.m. by reservation through Dec. 23 in the Backstage Club in La Lotería; 817-682-5224, laloteriaftx.com.

Bricks and Horses

▪ Bricks and Horses, 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd., will open within days.

It’s the much-awaited ranchhouse-style restaurant inside a new hotel, the Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection.

The menu ranges from steaks and venison to lobster Thermidor and a wild boar chop.

A rib-eye at Bricks and Horses in the Bowie House, Auberge Collection hotel, in Fort Worth.

The lunch menu offers platters, plus a choice of sandwiches for less than $20.

There’s a “pie cart” offering choices such as cnocolate-pecan mud pie, a yuzu meringue tart and sweet-potato pie.

Breakfast and weekend brunch feature “biscuits and fixin’s.”

Reservations are open for tables beginning Sunday, December 3, at resy.com.

Heim Barbecue’s Burleson location is on an Old Town pedestrian plaza.

Heim Barbecue

▪ Heim Barbecue, 139 W. Ellison St., Burleson, is scheduled to open Dec. 2 on the classy new city plaza in the middle of Old Town.

This is Emma and Travis Heim’s fourth location, and easily the most elaborate.

Above the old-school dining room, there’s a rooftop patio and bar with a music stage. There’s also a large outdoor patio and play yard.

The new Heim is a half-mile west of Interstate 35W. It’s open for lunch and dinner daily; 817-616-4346, heimbbq.com.

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue’s new downtown Aledo location off the southeast curve of the traffic circle.

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue

▪ Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, 100 S. Front St., Aledo, a Texas Monthly top-50 barbecue restaurant statewide, is putting the final touches on its new location for a mid-December opening.

Dayne’s has moved from pop-ups to a food trailer, first in the West 7th neighborhood and then on Camp Bowie Boulevard West.

Now, this downtown Aledo location is Ashley and Dayne Weaver’s first “brick and mortar” restaurant.

When it opens, it will serve lunch Wednesdays through Sundays; daynescraftbarbecue.com.

Enchiladas Ole founder Mary Patino Vasquez and a mural in the Camp Bowie Boulevard location.

Enchiladas Olé

▪ Enchiladas Olé, 6473 Camp Bowie Blvd., will open by mid-December.

It’s the third location for Mary Patino Vasquez’s Tex-Mex restaurants specializing in enchiladas with a choice of five fillings and seven gourmet sauces.

As you might expect in Fort Worth, the most popular order is a platter of brisket enchiladas with chili sauce. But don’t miss the creamy Hatch green chile or Santa Fe red chile.

Enchiladas Olé will be open for lunch and dinner daily except Sundays; enchiladasole.com.