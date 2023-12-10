New restaurants, our highest paying jobs and more: Looking back at our top stories of week

Here's a roundup of some our top stories from the past week that are available only to our subscribers.

With a subscription to the Pensacola News Journal, you will receive full access to the work done by our journalists and photographers as they head out every day to help inform and explain the important issues affecting your community.

Dr. Ben Brown: Death of Gulf Breeze plastic surgeon's wife investigated

The death of a Gulf Breeze plastic surgeon’s wife is under investigation by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Hillary Ellington Brown’s family, she went into cardiac arrest on Nov. 21, while her husband, Dr. Ben Brown, was performing several procedures on her in his Gulf Breeze office after hours.

Hillary Brown’s family said she was taken off life support a week later because she had gone without oxygen to her brain for too long and her organs were donated.

Full story: Death of Gulf Breeze doctor’s wife following after-hours surgery leads to investigation

What are Pensacola's top paying jobs and how do they compare?

Do Pensacola workers actually make that much less than workers in other states? Yes, and in many cases, the differences are stark.

A recent report from payroll company ADP shows that Florida’s median yearly income for salary and hourly workers in Florida in October was $51,500, an increase of about 6.4% from last year.

That’s just the middle-of-the-pack number, however. The actual average, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, was $63,770. How do those numbers translate to Pensacola? Not as well.

Full story: Here are Pensacola's top paying jobs, industries and how they compare

Grab-a-Bite Food Court & Bar debuted its first food trucks on Friday

A two meat with two sides plate from the Meat Candy BBQ food truck at the Tanglewood Golf and Country Club in Milton on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

The first round of food trucks have rolled into Grab-a-Bite Food Court & Bar, Gulf Breeze’s newest food truck park.

Click the link below to find out everything you need to know about the new food court.

Full story: New Gulf Breeze food court opens with first two food trucks, more to come

Bistrology replacing downtown Pensacola brewery Secret Sagittarius

Nutella waffles are just one of the many items on the menu at Bistrology.

Pensacola is getting a Miramar Beach-based fan-favorite brunch spot in the former Secret Sagittarius Bierwerks & Scratch Kitchen early next year.

Secret Sagittarius just took over Pensacola’s former Big Top Brewery space at 21 W. Romana Street in February, but owner Edward Brown Sr. said that there is potential for Secret Sagittarius to eventually reopen in a different location.

Full story: Downtown Pensacola brewery is saying goodbye, but a popular brunch spot is taking its place

Pensacola's Raymond House of Ray's Soul City dies

It was only 4 p.m. Friday, but Ray's Lounge was filled from one cozy end to the other. Grown folks having cocktails, laughing, a few playing pool, chatting and doing a little reminiscing too. There wasn't a mournful vibe in longstanding nightclub at the corner of East Baars Street and North Davis Highway.

No, it was a celebration of life for the club's namesake, Raymond House. The official celebration of life was only hours earlier at St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church just up the street on Davis Highway.

House, whose club was a friendly and lively oasis for generations of African-Americans in Pensacola, died Nov. 27. He was 93 years old.

Full story: Raymond House - the namesake - is gone, but Ray's goes on

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola top news stories: Dec. 4-8; Ben Brown, Bistrology