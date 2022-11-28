How Restaurants Are Making More Money Off of Diners

Dennis Lee
·3 min read
burger from red robin
burger from red robin

With food prices at uncomfortable levels right now, consumers are carefully weighing each potential trip to a restaurant. Those businesses, in turn, are finding strategies to keep people coming through the door, experimenting with promotions and tweaking their overall approach. But one method that’s actually working out for some chain restaurants is a marketing strategy called barbell pricing. Even if you haven’t heard of it, you might have already experienced this model without realizing it.

What is barbell pricing?

As explained by trade publication Restaurant Business Online, barbell pricing is when a restaurant lures you in with promotional deals while simultaneously pushing higher-end items. Denny’s has been employing this strategy this year, and Red Robin is also making moves toward this model by offering a $10 meal promo while also promoting its higher-end Cheese Lovers burgers, priced at over $15 per burger.

Read more

What this does is draw in multiple types of customers. Lower-income diners, who are most impacted by inflation, come in for lower prices, while customers who might be less affected by rising food costs are drawn in by the allure of premium items, which they are willing to spend extra to get. Plus there’s always the old-fashioned upsell: Once you’re in, the restaurant has the opportunity to convince you to upgrade from lower-end items to fancier ones on the spot. Or tack on some drinks. Or maybe dessert.

Traditional across-the-board discounts (“All entrees half off!”) don’t necessarily make sense for large chains, as those price cuts guarantee that the restaurant will net less money per bill no matter what. In the case of barbell pricing, the customers dropping money on the costly items can offset the purchases of price-conscious patrons who have only come for the discounted items.

If it feels manipulative, understand that it’s not a new concept. Deal seekers will forever remain a constant in the dining landscape, and for every one of them, there’s someone else (sigh, me) willing to impulsively upgrade on the spot—so it makes sense that restaurants have figured out how to cater to both simultaneously. Fast food chains like Taco Bell are in on barbell pricing too, by offering a $2 Cravings Menu and a $6.49 Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

It’s sort of a mixed bag for corporations, however. Restaurant Business Online reports that Chili’s has decided it’s more worthwhile to offer fewer discounts, a strategy that results in less foot traffic but nets the company a higher overall profit. The next time you’re out to eat, looking for the best deals, keep a close eye on what’s actually being offered on the value menu. The choices might be restrictive by design, in an attempt to push you toward the more expensive stuff.


More from The Takeout

Sign up for The Takeout's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • Bob Iger Talks Disney Hiring Freeze, Streaming Spending and ‘Don’t Say Gay’ in First Town Hall Back as CEO

    Bob Iger officially returned to his post as CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Monday — sealing it with a tweet and addressing a rapt audience of employees at a company-wide meeting. “Filled with gratitude and excitement to be back,” Iger wrote on his personal Twitter account, attaching a photo of the studio lot’s […]

  • ‘Everybody’s a free agent’: how employees are using a controversial tactic to force their bosses to give them a raise

    With inflation eating into salaries, more and more employees are applying for jobs they have no intention of taking. Welcome to the Great Raise-ignition.

  • Workers at a boot store are owed almost $360,000 because some wages were paid in gift cards

    Dayton Boots in Vancouver paid some of its 71 employees $600 a week in gift cards, which its director said let him cover the cost of work equipment.

  • World's 1st hydrogen-powered jet engine seeks turning point for aviation industry

    World's 1st hydrogen-powered jet engine seeks turning point for aviation industry

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US b

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • A Miami federal lawsuit over Velveeta seeks over $5 million from Kraft Heinz

    Microwaveable cups of Velveeta take longer to make than the outer box says — “ready in 3 1/2 minutes” — making the packaging fraudulent and misleading, a Hialeah woman’s federal class action civil lawsuit claims.

  • A $4 Million Retirement: That’s How Much Millennials Will Need To Live Comfortably

    If you're a millennial wondering how much money you'll need to retire comfortably, now might be a good time to practice some calming techniques. You'll probably need anywhere from $3 million to $4...

  • Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

    Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later "full retirement age" is actually 67. Yet,...

  • Europe's ban on Russian oil cargoes is just weeks away. Here's what's happening – and how it will bedevil Moscow's exports elsewhere.

    The forthcoming EU ban on Russian oil shipments will impact Moscow's energy exports in several ways, including changes in buyers and shipping logistics.

  • Meta hit with ~$275M GDPR penalty for Facebook data-scraping breach

    Facebook's parent, Meta, has been hit with another hefty penalty for breaching European data protection law. The €265 million (~$275 million) fine was announced today by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), the tech giant's lead regulator for the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The DPC confirmed that the decision, which was adopted on Friday, records findings of infringement of Articles 25(1) and 25(2) GDPR -- which are focused on data protection by design and default.

  • Tech Layoffs Are Rampant. Here’s Smart Financial Advice if You Lose Your Job.

    There’s no good time to get laid off, but the current environment presents its own challenges. Here’s what advisors say newly unemployed workers can do with their 401(k)s, stock options, and more.

  • Musk’s Twitter Slides Say ‘We’re Recruiting’ Following Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, following sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social network.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe first slide had the words “We’re recruiting” with no further details. M

  • Better Buy: Google vs. Meta Platforms

    The two advertising giants are grappling with macroeconomic headwinds as companies worldwide pull back on marketing spending. This video will highlight which is the best stock to buy right now: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

  • Life’s tough for small business owners, but forced tipping is a bad idea

    There are many ways to tackle rising costs and a slowing economy – but automatic gratuity is not one of them

  • How to Invest Your Way Into Retiring by 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Putin’s War Leaves West More Reliant Than Ever on Asian Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine is strengthening the role of Asia and the Middle East as the world’s main providers of fuels like diesel and gasoline that are crucial to the global economy.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAs Europe and the US seek to cut off their dependence on Russian petroleum products, they are facing

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now

    After the dramatic drop in their share prices, these tech giants have become attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • India purchased 40% of seaborne Russian Urals oil in Nov. -Refinitiv data, traders

    India bought about 40% of all Urals seaborne export volumes loading in November, outperforming other states as buyers, Reuters calculations based on Refinitiv and traders' data showed on Monday. Russian Urals oil shipments to India accounted for about 40% of the total sea exports of Urals in November, not including the transit of oil from Kazakhstan, which is sold as KEBCO, Reuters calculations showed. At the same time, shipments of the grade to Europe, which was previously the largest consumer of seaborne Urals, in November amounted to slightly less than a quarter.