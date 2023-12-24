Restaurants, movies and more: What’s open in the DMV on Christmas Day?

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Christmas is fast approaching, meaning many go-to restaurants, stores and activities may be closed or have reduced hours. For those who don’t celebrate, or simply looking for something to do, we’ve outlined some spots around the D.C.- area that will stay open on Christmas Day.

Restaurants | According to OpenTable, the following restaurants will be open – either for dine-in, delivery or takeout on Christmas:

Farmers Fishers Bakers (D.C.) | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. | 3000 K St NW, Washington, D.C. 20007 Farmers Fishers and Bakers is serving a Christmas Morning Brunch buffet, Christmas Day Dinner Bufet and Christmas Day To Go options. They offer a range of food, from Beyla Honey-Glazed Spiral Baked Ham or a Coconut Chia Bowl for breakfast to Hot Crab and Artichoke Dip or Blackened Chesapeake Wild Blue Catfish for dinner.

Founding Farmers | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. | See their website for locations Founding Farmers’s D.C., Northern Virginia and Montgomery County locations will be open on Christmas. They serve traditional American food, from chicken and waffles to apple pie – all made from scratch.

Et Voila (D.C.) | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | 5120 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington, D.C. 20016 Located in the Palisades since 2008, Et Voila is a restaurant that serves Belgian/French cuisine.

Ambar (Va.) | 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 2901 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, Va. 22201 Ambar offers small plates of traditional Balkan dishes and regional spirits. On Christmas, they are offering brunch for $49.99 per person and dinner for $69 per person.

Amuse at Le Meridien (Va.) | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 1121 19th St N, Arlington, Va. 22209 Located on the fourth floor of the Le Meridien Hotel, Amuse draws inspiration from American cuisine and offers locally sourced seasonal dishes.

Gyu-Kaku (Va.) | 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. | 11119 N Hudson St., Arlington, Va. 22201 Gyu-Kaku is a Japanese BBQ restaurant with several different menus patrons can choose from, such as their Yakiniku Holiday Menu, Course Menu and Premium All You Can Eat Menu

Benihana (Md.) | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. | 7935 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, Md. 20814 Guests at Benihana are seated at communal hibachi tables in groups where a chef will perform Teppanyaki, slicing and dicing your meal in front of you.

Delhi Spice (Md.) | 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. | 4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, Md. 20814 Dehli Spice serves Indian cuisine, including a range of vegan options. Chef specialties include Chicken Jalfrezi, Chicken Korma and Chloe Bhature.

Buca di Beppo (Md.) | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | 122 Kentlands Blvd, Gaithersburg, Md. 20878 Buca di Beppo is an Italian restaurant perfect for families. They also offer group menus for larger parties.



Movie Theaters | Check theaters’ websites for a list of showtimes:

Events and Things to Do:

Enchant Christmas: Reindeer Games | 1500 South Capitol St SE, Washington, D.C. 20003 From Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 (including Christmas Day), families can head to Nationals Park for a light maze, artisan vendors, ice skating and more.

Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights | 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. | 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court Vienna, Va. 22182 Meadowlark Botanical Gardens sparkles with light displays, featuring flowers, animals and holiday scenes along a .6-mile trail.

Light Yards | 355 Water St., SE, Washington, D.C. Light Yards, a free interactive light installation, has returned to Yards Park for an eighth year. All ages are welcome to attend and general admission tickets are available online.



