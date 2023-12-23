Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2023

*Attached video: Stores open on Christmas Day 2023

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Don’t feel like cooking on Christmas Day this year but still want something good to eat? Fox 8 News has you covered.

We’ve compiled a list of all the restaurants that plan to be open on Christmas Day 2023. Check it out:

Most locations are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Bucca di Beppo also has catering options available.

According to the Cooper’s Hawk website, guests are able to make reservations for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Denny’s will be open on Christmas Day. Click here to find the hours for your local Denny’s restaurant.

Certain IHOP locations will be open on Christmas Day. Click here to find your local IHOP restaurant.

Certain McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Day. Click here to find your local McDonald’s restaurant.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill will be open on Christmas Day. Click here to find the hours for your local Romano’s Macaroni Grill restaurant.

According to the Starbucks website, “This holiday season, Starbucks store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.”

Waffle House is open 365 days a year.

Is an important restaurant not included on the list? Please let us know by emailing tips@fox8.com.

